Up 32.9% y-o-y, Turkish exports hit $225.4B in 2021

Turkey’s exports leap to record of nearly $225.4B in 2021
BY DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL JAN 03, 2022 - 11:50 AM GMT+3

Containers are seen at the Port of Izmir in western Turkey, Dec. 24, 2021. (AA Photo)
Containers are seen at the Port of Izmir in western Turkey, Dec. 24, 2021. (AA Photo)



Turkey’s exports jumped to an all-time high of nearly $225.4 billion (TL 3.03 trillion) in 2021, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Monday, far exceeding the medium-term program goal.

Exports surged by 32.9% year-on-year in 2021, Erdoğan told a meeting in Istanbul, prompting an upward revision in target for 2022.
"We are revising our 2022 (export) target as $250 billion," the president said.

The surge in foreign sales helped narrow the trade deficit by 7.8% year-on-year to $45.9 billion, Erdoğan added.

After being hit in spring last year as the pandemic hurt trade with Ankara’s biggest partners, Turkey's exports saw all-time highs in 11 out of the last 12 months.

By October, the country's share in global exports had surpassed 1%, another first for the country that marked a more than sixfold rise over the past two decades.
Imports amounted to around $271.3 billion in 2021, while the overall foreign trade volume leaped to $496.7 billion, according to Erdoğan.

