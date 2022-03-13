UNVERIFIED:Indian military personnel arrested for unauthorized launch of missile| Reported by member Rafi

What's new

Indian military personnel arrested for unauthorized launch of missile

Rafi

Rafi

Jul 23, 2010
Breaking.............

A number of Indian armed forces personnel have been arrested for suspected links to extremist groups.

They are suspected of interference in the guidance system of brahmos missile, causing it to go into Pakistani territory.

Additional, Indian govt has had to field very aggressive questions from its strategic partners, who want questions answered.

All personnel will in all likelihood be courtmartialed in secret, already family members of arrested personnel have been put under sever pressure for secrecy, Indian media have also been told to keep silent, this is an evolving story.

Pakistani agencies are monitoring the situation on a minute to minute basis.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

Mar 3, 2019
Rafi said:
Breaking.............

A number of Indian armed forces personnel have been arrested for suspected links to extremist groups.

They are suspected of interference in the guidance system of brahmos missile, causing it to go into Pakistani territory.
A Hindutva terrorist attack designed to start WW3. Or a cover up to hide technical deficiency in Brahmos?
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

Mar 3, 2019
Rafi said:
Personnel had virulent hatred for the minority communities in India and the wider world, more potential incidents could happen.
Pakistan needs to make a diplomatic push to highlight the poor controls on the Indian side. What if those were nuclear armed? Will EU and USA sell weapons to a nuclear armed state with poor controls on its munitions. This could start WW3 and risk to them as well. These needs to vocalized at the highest levels.
 
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
Rafi said:
Breaking.............

A number of Indian armed forces personnel have been arrested for suspected links to extremist groups.

They are suspected of interference in the guidance system of brahmos missile, causing it to go into Pakistani territory.

Additional, Indian govt has had to field very aggressive questions from its strategic partners, who want questions answered.

All personnel will in all likelihood be courtmartialed in secret, already family members of arrested personnel have been put under sever pressure for secrecy, Indian media have also been told to keep silent, this is an evolving story.

Pakistani agencies are monitoring the situation on a minute to minute basis.
That's insane....Unprecedented news and we all thought it was a remote possibility i.e. just an error.
 
coffee_cup

coffee_cup

Jan 20, 2013
It should not go to back burner.

Very very serious matter. India being a nuclear power state and having extremist hindus sitting in powerful positions with their hands on deadly buttons is no joke.

This should be highlighted...everywhere and very loudly. Completely unacceptable!

Indian nukes are in the hands of extremists!
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
Pakistan should get hands on these disgruntled officers and get inside info and intel on IAF.

There IAF personnel have a family to feed.

Once they are out of IAF service, they can be on our payroll. ;)

Pakistan should provide all help to these IAF personnel.
 

