Unverified: Army trucks on the move in red zone

imran khan ko pani pilany ja rahy hain
Any coup would be deadly for Pakistan right now. Any attempt to do a coup will cause separatists moments go spring all over the country and insurgency to be worse then what Pakistan has seen in its history.
ابے بھای تم لوگ بھی نا اتنی اس بندے میں جرات ہو تو یہ حالات ہوتے ملک کے ؟ مک بیٹھا ہے باجوہ کوئی دم نہیں ۔ ویسے آمریت بھی بہتر ہے زرداری اور اسکے چھوکرے چیری بلاسم اور اسکے چھوکرے اور نازے دلے اور اسکی چھوکری سے تو آمریت ہزار گنا بہتر ہےMarshall law incoming and watch the custodians of democracy the western countries recognize it just like the one against Mosri. And the army brats will be arguing why blame COAS.
Time for Pakistani qom to show their Turkey/Erdogan moment
یا پھر باجوے کی پوسٹیں پڑھ پڑھ کر باجوے کے کتے نے زہریلی دوائی پی لی ہےOh bhai kisi jernail ki beti ka jahaiz hoga, tum log bhe na khwamkhwa....
You expect a lot from this sold lotHope they pick up all these bit ching politicians and take them to Cherat for a weeks holidays and record their screams.
Why not do this to you and yours? Why to the politicians who have the guts to stand up for Pakistan?Hope they pick up all these bit ching politicians and take them to Cherat for a weeks holidays and record their screams.
O shawasheyیا پھر باجوے کی پوسٹیں پڑھ پڑھ کر باجوے کے کتے نے زہریلی دوائی پی لی ہے