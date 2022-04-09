What's new

Unverified: Army trucks on the move in red zone

Chacha_Facebooka said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512771600122228745
Imran Khan said:
imran khan ko pani pilany ja rahy hain :lol:
Marshall law incoming and watch the custodians of democracy the western countries recognize it just like the one against Mosri. And the army brats will be arguing why blame COAS.

Time for Pakistani qom to show their Turkey/Erdogan moment
 
Any coup would be deadly for Pakistan right now. Any attempt to do a coup will cause separatists moments go spring all over the country and insurgency to be worse then what Pakistan has seen in its history.
 
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Any coup would be deadly for Pakistan right now. Any attempt to do a coup will cause separatists moments go spring all over the country and insurgency to be worse then what Pakistan has seen in its history.
SaadH said:
Marshall law incoming and watch the custodians of democracy the western countries recognize it just like the one against Mosri. And the army brats will be arguing why blame COAS.

Time for Pakistani qom to show their Turkey/Erdogan moment
ابے بھای تم لوگ بھی نا اتنی اس بندے میں جرات ہو تو یہ حالات ہوتے ملک کے ؟ مک بیٹھا ہے باجوہ کوئی دم نہیں ۔ ویسے آمریت بھی بہتر ہے زرداری اور اسکے چھوکرے چیری بلاسم اور اسکے چھوکرے اور نازے دلے اور اسکی چھوکری سے تو آمریت ہزار گنا بہتر ہے
 
SaadH said:
Marshall law incoming and watch the custodians of democracy the western countries recognize it just like the one against Mosri. And the army brats will be arguing why blame COAS.

Time for Pakistani qom to show their Turkey/Erdogan moment
They love it. I mean, if they can literally celebrate and cheer for dynastic scum, anything is possible. No other intellectual elite is this mentally enslaved.
 

