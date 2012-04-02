What's new

UNTOUCHABLES OF PAKISTAN TOBACCO MAFIA - Documentary on Tobacco Mafia - Talha Jatoi Reports

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Red Spinifex Pakistan’s caste system: The untouchable's struggle Social & Current Events 6
P Pakistan's Untouchables Social & Current Events 20
A Pakistans caste system: The untouchable's struggle Social & Current Events 102
S Covid-19 Brings Back India’s Caste Discrimination Against Dalit Untouchables Central & South Asia 0
crankthatskunk 52% Brahamin Household practice "Untouchability". Central & South Asia 1
H Bureaucracy : The Untouchables Pakistani Siasat 0
S Real face of india: People say we’re untouchables, don’t even take money from us Central & South Asia 11
undercover JIX Indian man from former 'untouchable' caste beaten by police after reporting wife's gang-rape Central & South Asia 4
R Study: Indian Muslims Worse Off Than Untouchables and Falling Further Central & South Asia 197
newb3e Malik Riaz the untouchable Pakistani Siasat 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top