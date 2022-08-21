Untold stories of Kargil war . How officers/soldiers fought and died without Artillery/Air Support

Bratva said:



کارگل جنگ کے ’لاپتہ‘ پاکستانی فوجی جو برفانی بلندیوں میں کھو گئے - BBC News اردو انڈیا اور پاکستان کے درمیان یہ جنگ مئی سے جولائی 1999 کے درمیان لائن آف کنٹرول کے ساتھ انڈیا کے زیرِ انتظام کشمیر کے علاقے کارگل اور اس سے متصل برفانی چوٹیوں پر لڑی گئی۔ انڈیا میں اسے 'آپریشن وجے' جبکہ پاکستان میں 'آپریشن کوہ پیما' کے نام سے بھی جانا جاتا ہے۔

Original Article is in urdu. Anyone can Translate the webpage in english and read it. Eye opening account of How Our officers and soldiers were killed by Indian artillery during withdrawl phase or when they attacked indian posts without artillery support from Pak Army Click to expand...

In ancient times, a general was called Strategos, that equates to a general.This is where the word Strategy is derived from.A general's responsibility is to formulate and own the strategy as well as overlook it's execution;without going into tactical details, which are let to be implemented by field level officers i.e abrigadier and below.Kargil, where on one hand talks of bravery in the face of extra ordinary firepower and odds;at the same time it paints a very sad picture of strategical short shortsightedness, rathercomplete lack of it.some thing our generals have struggled with before, and are struggling with to this day;and they will continue failing until such time that they begin to formulate strategy on theirown and develop independent thinking culture within the lower ranks, as well as higher ranks.Regards.PS: for those who will come back and say, political gov did this, and that, Fact of the matter is the nature and capability of the political government was known before hand, thus lack of risk mitigation is a fault at the general's level.Same holds true for air force's lack of knowledge and them being out of sync.