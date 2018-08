According to BEIOA, the light engineering industry of Bangladesh is presently producing nearly 3,900 types of quality machinery, spares and accessories. These include automobile spare parts, railway engine and rail line spare parts, bicycle and cycle rickshaw, machine tools, jute and textiles machines and spare parts, chemical industry machines and spare parts, sugar and food industry machines and spare parts, engineering and metal industry spare parts, ship industry spare parts, and agricultural machine accessories and spare parts.

