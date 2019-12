The spokesman for the Libyan Army under the command of Presidential Council's government Mohammed Gununu said Khalifa Haftar's forces had lost 15 warplanes since the start of their offensive against Tripoli In last April.Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Gununu said the Libyan Army forces foiled attacks by "multinational forces" fighting for Haftar on different frontlines in southern Tripoli, then carried out a large-scale attack on their positions, which resulted in their retreat.He added that since Saturday dawn, their forces dealt with different targets and sent military reinforcement to frontlines with weapons to be used for the first time in the battle, saying the forces had destroyed military vehicles for Haftar's forces on Salah Al-Deen frontline."Our air defenses tackled Saturday Haftar's warplanes as they were bombarding Tripoli's neighborhoods and downed one of them. The killers of children in Furnaj, Al-Sawan, Salah Al-Deen, Um Al-Aranib and other areas must be brought to justice." Gununu indicated.Gununu remarked that the warplane was MIG23 and its pilot Amer Al-Jagam, who was captured after he had ejected himself, is wanted to justice by an arrest warrant from the Military Prosecutor."Multinational forces are still trying to enter Tripoli, but they won't enter it except in caskets or handcuffs." Gununu explained. https://www.libyaobserver.ly/news/haftars-forces-lost-15-aircraft-start-tripoli-offensive