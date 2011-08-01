What's new

Philosopher



The president of the United Nations Security Council has dismissed attempts by the US to reinstate all UN sanctions against Iran due to a lack of consensus in the 15-member body over such a move.

Indonesia’s UN Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, the Security Council’s president for August, was responding to a question from Russia and China on the issue during a meeting of the council on the Middle East.

The UNSC, he said, was “not in the position to take further action” on the new US push to trigger a “snapback” of all UN sanctions on Iran due to a lack of consensus among the member states to take such measures.

‘This means NO SNAPBACK’

Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia expressed hope that Washington would abandon the snapback bid, “which is not only illegal, but simply will not lead to achieving the result that was envisaged by the United States.”

Nebenzia’s deputy Dmitry Polyanskiy summed up Djani’s assessment in a tweet and said, “It means, there is NO SNAPBACK.”
The United States is trying to invoke the “snapback” mechanism in the multilateral nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), despite its withdrawal from the accord in May 2018 in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorses the deal.

The United States’ most prominent Western allies have refused to fall into step with the push, which follows Washington’s humiliating defeat in securing an extension of the UN arms embargo against Iran at the UNSC.

Only the Dominican Republic voted ‘yes’ to Washington’s resolution calling for the extension of the embargo beyond October 18.

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany, all signatories to the JCPOA, say the US does not have the legal right to trigger the “snapback” provision set out in the JCPOA because it pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.


A new report says 13 countries of the 15-member United Nations Security Council have expressed their opposition to the latest US push, leaving Washington once again isolated on the issue like never before.
Irked by Djani’s comments, US Ambassador Kelly Craft hit back and said, “Let me just make it really, really clear: the [US President Donald] Trump administration has no fear in standing in limited company on this matter.”


PakFactor



Lol. So you pulled out of an agreement and want to trigger its mechanism while your not party to an agreement. I don’t know what else they were expecting.

@KAL-EL
I’m still in awe of stupids born and bred in the country. I don’t know how you guys go through life with these clowns.
 
Indos



The latest Press Converence of UNSC President about Iran is just a week ago and dont know why the audio is not really working well. Sabotage ???

He use the mask using Batik drawing, Batik is a traditional drawing method on cloth from Indonesia. The dress is also traditional Indonesian dress called Tenun (actually not too different with Batik)

 
TruthHurtz



TheImmortal said:
Indonesia was able to stand up to US pressure. But next month President is Niger and US will pressure Niger to comply.
China actually has some pull here

"In June 2020, Niger was one of 53 countries that backed the Hong Kong national security law at the United Nations."

This is significant, it means that China has more clout in Niger than America so not all hope is lost for next month

African countries are also incredibly corrupt and unstable, so I don't think Niger wants to put themselves in the bullseye of Iran over an issue the world overwhelmingly thinks is a bad idea (snapback)
 


TheImmortal

TruthHurtz said:
China actually has some pull here

"In June 2020, Niger was one of 53 countries that backed the Hong Kong national security law at the United Nations."

This is significant, it means that China has more clout in Niger than America so not all hope is lost for next month

African countries are also incredibly corrupt and unstable, so I don't think Niger wants to put themselves in the bullseye of Iran over an issue the world overwhelmingly thinks is a bad idea (snapback)
bullseye of Iran? A bit of a optimistic thinking on your part

Iran got pushed out of Sudan by the Genocidal dictator with his strong ties to Saudi Arabia and with Israeli help. It still hasn’t been able to recoup its investment in Sudan. Remember IRGC once had warehouses and a foothold in Sudan. Now Pompeo is going to visit to tell Sudan to make kiss kiss with the Israelis.

So Iran can’t do much in Niger other than some arms shipments and Quds force operations. Where US has leverage as African countries rely heavily on US aid and trade.

It will be interesting showdown next month. I don’t know how much China is willing to go to bat for Iran after they just reaffirmed their trade deal phase 1 with US.

Chinese are unreliable and much like the Russians use Iran as a bargaining chip and a toy to drain the US attention away from the great power games.
 
applesauce



TheImmortal said:
bullseye of Iran? A bit of a optimistic thinking on your part

Iran got pushed out of Sudan by the Genocidal dictator with his strong ties to Saudi Arabia and with Israeli help. It still hasn’t been able to recoup its investment in Sudan. Remember IRGC once had warehouses and a foothold in Sudan. Now Pompeo is going to visit to tell Sudan to make kiss kiss with the Israelis.

So Iran can’t do much in Niger other than some arms shipments and Quds force operations. Where US has leverage as African countries rely heavily on US aid and trade.

It will be interesting showdown next month. I don’t know how much China is willing to go to bat for Iran after they just reaffirmed their trade deal phase 1 with US.

Chinese are unreliable and much like the Russians use Iran as a bargaining chip and a toy to drain the US attention away from the great power games.
Niger doesn't have any interest supporting the US on this when even the Europeans are against the US, this isnt about how hard china will lobby for iran, its how hard the US will push Niger, and my guess is "not enough" even if china only paid lip service for them to not support the us.
 
cloud4000



What goes unmentioned is the position of the Gulf states on this matter. They are more anti-Iran than US. I guess this explains UAE reapproachment with Israel. An anti-Iran bloc is forming with Gulf states, Israel, and US. What strange bedfellows.
 
Dariush the Great



cloud4000 said:
What goes unmentioned is the position of the Gulf states on this matter. They are more anti-Iran than US. I guess this explains UAE reapproachment with Israel. An anti-Iran bloc is forming with Gulf states, Israel, and US. What strange bedfellows.
Persian gulf states really do not matter. Their whole territory will be razed to the ground with missiles.. too small to take on Iran.
 
The Ronin



Great news for Iran!! 👏👏 Iran should allocate money and start negotiation with Russia, China and Turkey for fighter jet, trainer, SAM, frigate, corvette, submarine etc. Be ready to sign contract for them the moment the ban get removed so that any new ban can't effect any weapon purchase.

Philosopher said:
Irked by Djani’s comments, US Ambassador Kelly Craft hit back and said, “Let me just make it really, really clear: the [US President Donald] Trump administration has no fear in standing in limited company on this matter.”
Yeah, **** OFF YOU FASCIST BITCH!!! Hope you and your minions become isolated and ravaged like you did to other countries. Go suck Netanyhu's dick more.

Indos said:
The latest Press Converence of UNSC President about Iran is just a week ago and dont know why the audio is not really working well. Sabotage ???
The subtitle still works.

cloud4000 said:
I guess this explains UAE reapproachment with Israel.
UAE's illusion is already gone when Israel opposed F-35 sale. Bahrain also gave Trump middle finger when he tried to push to normalize relation with Israel. Even MBS cancelled meeting with Netanyhu.
 
