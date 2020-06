UNSC permanent membership should be disbanded as it only protect the interest of certain countries and it violates the norm of democracy as only few countries get to decide the future for rest of the world. For each security issue there should be direct voting from all countries to decide the course of action. UNSC nonpermanent membership should also be changed, right now its according to voting election. It should be on rotation basis for all the countries.

If above all cant be done then UNSC permanent membership should have representation from certain groups or parts of the world for example OIC don't have any representation there. So to protect the interest of 2 billion people it must have a neutral member country on UNSC permanent membership. Same is the case for Africa as it has been plundered by some countries for their resources and nothing has been done to save their interest as it suits the permanent members.

A permanent member for UNSC should be elected by the countries only from that region or group as overall voting undermine the rights of that region or group. Its just a random thought to put the world on right path.

