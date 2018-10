Unsatisfactory FATF inspections

– Daily Pakistan Observer –A delegation of FATF from Asia Pacific Group tasked to inspect legal framework placed by Pakistan to scrutinize strategic counter-terrorism related as well as financial related efforts have not been satisfied with existing measures. The successful verification of implementation plan by APG is essential prerequisite required by FATF to remove any country from Grey List and Pakistan now faces risk of being put on Black List if it fails to comply by September 2019.The APG delegation noticed flaws in effectiveness of laws against money laundering, especially irregularities in large business transactions of real estate brokerages, which remained outside ambit of legal records and shortcomings in commodity trading because of ineffective cross-verification. It seems that financial interests and profits of powerful real estate mafia and errant traders, with their insatiable greed for more, dwarf collective national interest. APG also expressed their concerns about placing of donation boxes outside restaurants and business centres for collection of undocumented funds for proscribed organizations and failure by currency and real estate dealers to record every transaction.However shocking it may seem, the fact is that economic survival of over 200 million citizens is compromised to appease greed of a few powerful members of Land Mafia and their accomplices.ALI MALIK TARIQLahore