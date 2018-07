I am seeking your opinion regarding putting on hold on indian civilian nuclear reactors , as this is very dangerous. Extremist elements in india like VHP and Bajrang dal ( not to forget several insurgency movements) can acquire these lethal weapons.





Remember the continuous US-Ind mantara of extremist getting Pakistani nukes when Pakistan's war on terror was at its peak. Pakistan than went through several briefing sessions with IAEA and american officials to satisfy them how safe Pakistan's nuclear installments are.



With such poor indian nuclear record should India get a seat in NSG???? That would be shameful and totally unacceptable.

