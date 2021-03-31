NTK CLAIMS BJP CREATING DISHARMONY

Unrest at Yogi's Coimbatore rally as BJP cadres pelt stones at shops, chant communal slogans Unrest broke out in Coimbatore's Townhall area on Wednesday after BJP workers participating in UP CM Yogi Adityanath's bike rally clashed with locals and pelted stones.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath was in Coimbatore to campaign for BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan. Several parts of the city were under tight security for CM Yogi’sAs the rally passed through the Townhall area, a busy shopping area dominated by Muslims, unrest broke out after Hindu youth on bikes who were part of the rally engaged in a confrontation.It is alleged that BJP cadres participating in the bike rally had tried to provoke the local youth by sloganeering. The BJP supporters also reportedly pelted stones at shops in the area. The stones were pelted at shops that had allegedly refused to close their shutters for the rally.Meanwhile, Naam Thamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate Abdul Wahab has written a letter to the Coimbatore collector demanding that Vanathi Sreenivasan’s candidature be cancelled.Abdul Wahab said in an interview, “The bike rally was trying to provoke and create communal disharmony in the region. We have evidence of people shouting slogans 'Muslims go back to Pakistan'. Police officials intervened and pacified the crowd. In its fear of losing the elections, the BJP is creating disharmony in Coimbatore. We want Vanathi’s candidature to be cancelled.”The Coimbatore South assembly constituency return officer, as well as police officials, have said that there was no permission for the BJP bike rally which was conducted on Wednesday.The Coimbatore city police officers said they will register a case against right-wing organisation Hindu Munnani for conducting the rally and another case against the BJP for conducting a procession without any permission at the Coimbatore airport.Police officials said the person who pelted stones at a shop will be arrested and sent to judicial custody. The police have also taken CCTV visuals from the region to investigate what transpired at the bike rally which led to the unrest.