Unrelated Photos Falsely Shared As Chinese Soldiers Killed In India-China Clash

BOOM found that the images are from handover ceremonies when South Korea returned the remains of Chinese soldiers who fought in the Korean War. SwastiChatterje By - Swasti Chatterjee | 22 Jun 2020 8:30 PMA set of old images of Chinese soldiers escorting coffins with the remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the Korean War (1950-1953), has resurfaced and is being falsely linked to the India-China clash that took place at the Galwan Valley, Eastern Ladakh on June 15-16, 2020The images, which show parts of the burial ceremony of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers from the Korean War, are being shared as proof of the number of lives lost in the Chinese side during the Galwan clash.The Indian Army confirmed that 20 of the soldiers, including a commanding officer of the Bihar regiment were killed after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in an escalation of major border tensions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). China however has not disclosed any official figures of lives lost of the Chinese troops leaving room for speculation on social media.The post also features a screenshot of an already debunked list claiming to show 56 People's Liberation Army (PLA) casualties. BOOM fact-checked the list earlier and found that the names listed are of former PLA Generals. The viral list was created by copying names of former Chines generals available on Wikipedia.