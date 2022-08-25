What's new

Unregulated Tourism and Its damage to Northern Areas Pakistan

So since the dawn of a safer and economically stable Pakistan alongside the social media gain in day-to-day life, has given the picturesque niches of Pakistan limelight be it from the local or international community however as they too much of everything is "Too Much" in our case unregulated tourism is at the point where further influx if not regulated we are at risk of destroying our northern areas.

With a population of nearly 150 million in the plains of Punjab and Sindh and an improvement in economic income, things will only take a downward spiral if the menace of improper, unregulated, mismanagement of the tourism industry continues.

We as a country should be striving to save our rich natural landscape but we are destroying it by building hotels on meadows, littering and deforestation. I ask the countrymen of PDF to raise their voices on any social media platform if they want a better future for this godforsaken land.

I have filed many complaints, especially on the illegal construction of huts, hotels and littering and mismanagement by responsible Gov in areas of Naran, Babusar Top, Kalam, Jahaz Banda and its lakes where illegal construction of dozen hotels and garbage have been erected.

I will leave you guys with this link but be assured this is just one incident I have witnessed many with my own 2 eyes. Time for change now or never!!!.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1562120695714197512

