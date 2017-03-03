Unrealistic and Unbelievable Photo

This hawk just shrugging off an arrow through the chest is pretty shocking.
I don’t have time to die.
The red-tailed hawk was shot in Alabama a couple of years ago. Officials looking for person responsible for shooting hawk
What are some surprising and shocking photographs related to wildlife and animals?
