Unrealistic and Unbelievable Photo

Mar 5, 2019
This hawk just shrugging off an arrow through the chest is pretty shocking.


I don’t have time to die.

The red-tailed hawk was shot in Alabama a couple of years ago. Officials looking for person responsible for shooting hawk


I hope like the comment of the page's author says, the filth who shot this bird has the same arrow shot through him.
 
