Unprecedented violation: Turkey’s fighter jets reach 2.5 miles off Alexandroupolis, NE Greece

Putin is threatening Europe with nuclear war if Putin does not get Ukraine from European meddling. That is your fuhrer.Putin wants Europe to experience the misery of inflation, lack of fuel and food. For not being able to do what Turkey wants to do to Greece, annex land. Both were genocidal empires. Russians are notorious genociders.And I don't comprehend the mental retardation of Muslims supporting Putin either. Imagine the zionists killing 70-80% of the Palestinians, stealing Gaza and West Bank, kicking out the Arab Israelis. Making the Palestinians a by-gone word. Then holding the Summer Olympics in Gaza as the globe celebrates the greatness of Jewishness in Gaza, a Jewish resort town of leisure. That is what the genocidal Russians did to the Circassians. The Circassians were 1.5 million in population. The Russians had one of the worst genocides in human history on the Ciracassians. Genociding over 1 million of them. A near total ethnic group lost to a deliberate genocidal war. The beautiful Circassian city was Sochi. And the Olympics hold an olympics in a city taken by Russians via genocide.The Russians genocided the Ukrainians multiple times - the worst is the Holodomor. Greeks would defend the Turks by saying, that it was the Ottomans, not the Turkish people who ruled the Ottoman Empire. So the Turks can take over Greek land. It was not some label Soviet or Ottoman, it was Russians and Turks who did it the crimes under those labels. As Russians and Turks, they committed barbarian acts. The Romanovs tried to rival the Mongols in barbarity against the natives in the "South Front". Russians are not Christians, they are genocidal murderers. Is Putin turning the other cheek to pass on the continuation of the genocide of the Ukrainian people. Your Fuhrer Putin is a fraud. Romanovs were genocidal war criminals worse than George Bush. Yet are "holy" in the Russian Orthodox Church. If you genocide, in Russia, you get to be considered "holy" or "leader".