Unprecedented violation: Turkey’s fighter jets reach 2.5 miles off Alexandroupolis, NE Greece

An unprecedented violation of Greece’s national sovereignty by Turkish fighter jets on Friday: they reached 2.5 nautical miles off the port city of Alexandroupolis in north-eastern Greece. Angry reaction by the Greek Foreign Ministry that issued a statement condemning “the very clear escalation of Turkish provocations.”
“We condemn in the strongest terms the unprecedented violation of national sovereignty by two Turkish fighters jets that illegally entered our national airspace and approached Alexandroupolis at a distance of only 2.5 nautical miles.
This action is a very clear escalation of the Turkish provocation.
It is part of Turkey’s effort to promote its neo-Ottoman revisionism, violating all the fundamental rules of international law."
“By order of Minister Nikos Dendias, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Themistoklis Demiris, made an immediate and intense protest to the Turkish Ambassador in Athens,” the statement added.
It concluded saying that “instructions were given to inform our allies and partners, as well as the EU, NATO and the UN.”
Speaking to CNNGreece, ruling New Democracy MP Giorgos Koumoutsakos, a former diplomat, said “we are talking about Turkish hostility, not just provocation.”
Turkey has increased violations of Greek air space in recent weeks, and thus after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and agreed to ease tension between the two countries because of the war in Ukraine.
See now why we can't disarm and just be friends?
It's worth noting that Alexandroupolis is where the U.S. army lands soldiers and equipment in order to send them to Bulgaria and Romania.
So basically,this provocation had as a target to insult both Greece and USA.
