Unprecedented violation: Turkey’s fighter jets reach 2.5 miles off Alexandroupolis, NE Greece

Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
An unprecedented violation of Greece’s national sovereignty by Turkish fighter jets on Friday: they reached 2.5 nautical miles off the port city of Alexandroupolis in north-eastern Greece. Angry reaction by the Greek Foreign Ministry that issued a statement condemning “the very clear escalation of Turkish provocations.”

“We condemn in the strongest terms the unprecedented violation of national sovereignty by two Turkish fighters jets that illegally entered our national airspace and approached Alexandroupolis at a distance of only 2.5 nautical miles.


This action is a very clear escalation of the Turkish provocation.


It is part of Turkey’s effort to promote its neo-Ottoman revisionism, violating all the fundamental rules of international law."

By order of Minister Nikos Dendias, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Themistoklis Demiris, made an immediate and intense protest to the Turkish Ambassador in Athens,the statement added.


It concluded saying that “instructions were given to inform our allies and partners, as well as the EU, NATO and the UN.

Speaking to CNNGreece, ruling New Democracy MP Giorgos Koumoutsakos, a former diplomat, said “we are talking about Turkish hostility, not just provocation.”


Turkey has increased violations of Greek air space in recent weeks, and thus after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and agreed to ease tension between the two countries because of the war in Ukraine.

www.keeptalkinggreece.com

Unprecedented violation: Turkey’s fighter jets reach 2.5 miles off Alexandroupolis, NE Greece - Keep Talking Greece

An unprecedented violation of Greece's national sovereignty by Turkish fighter jets on Friday: they
www.keeptalkinggreece.com www.keeptalkinggreece.com

See now why we can't disarm and just be friends?

It's worth noting that Alexandroupolis is where the U.S. army lands soldiers and equipment in order to send them to Bulgaria and Romania.

So basically,this provocation had as a target to insult both Greece and USA.


greekreporter.com

Greece: Turkish Jets Overflight at Alexandroupolis an "Unprecedented Violation"

Greece condemned the overflight of Turkish fighter jets near Alexandroupolis , calling it an “violation of national sovereignty.”
greekreporter.com
 
INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

Nov 2, 2015
Why would they want to piss off US when they are at the same time lobbying US for upgrading their F16s
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

Feb 4, 2022
Whats the beef between you guys and Turks?
From a person who observe you both from a far, truly you guys seem to be more similar than different, if you leave out religion and languge.

Norway was for 500 years under Danish rule and then 100 years Swedish rule, but today we have very brotherly relationship, with some occasional friendly banter.
 
Valar.

Valar.

Nov 29, 2017
This repeated shameful provocations by Turkey violating others' airspace is indeed condemnable.
 
KediKesenFare

KediKesenFare

Apr 14, 2015
lightning F57 said:
Question is if those violations seen by Greece are not seen the same by Turkey if Turkey recognises different marine borders.
This. As long as the border between Greece and Turkey isn't demarcated and mutually recognized, none of these flights are actually posing a violation of Greek sovereignty.
 
zectech

zectech

Aug 12, 2018
Putin wants a neo-Russian Empire in places where the Russians and Soviets genocided the natives.

Erdogan wants a neo-Ottoman Empire in places where the Turks genocided the Greek natives.

Yet many Greeks are Putin supporters as Ukrainians are genocided by Russians again. If you genocided a people, you lose all rights to rule over those people.

Are not the Greeks and Anatolian Turks "brothers", of the same Byzantine fathers who converted to Islam. Should not Greeks accept rule by Turks or is that wrong too.

The Ukrainians are plurality Greek, Vikings and Goths. The Eastern Slavs are in the minority. Not the case in Turkey. Most Turks are Eastern Roman Empire Greeks. Should not Turks rule over Greeks, Greeks support Putin and genocidal Russians committing the highest crime of genociders ruling over the genocided. Those genocided must be free people from their oppressors, or else you are supporting a high crime.

The genocidal Romanovs for centuries ruled over the Ukrainians.

For centuries, the genocidal Ottoman family ruled over the Greeks. What is the problem of Greeks being ruled over by Greek converted Turks, When Greeks support Putins war of genocide on Ukraine.
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
lightning F57 said:
Question is if those violations seen by Greece are not seen the same by Turkey if Turkey recognises different marine borders.
This is where Alexandroupoli is:

Where-is-Alexandroupoli-on-map-Greece.jpg


map.png


Taimur Khurram said:
Shoot it down
I think that's what the Turkish government actually wants in order to justify a war or something.
 
zectech

zectech

Aug 12, 2018
Foinikas said:
Because Erdoğan's foreign policy is schizophrenic.
You are even more schizo. You want Putin to punish the EU and a successful Europe, sending misery to Europe... to beat back the WEF neo-libs. Well, Erdogan is even more anti-WEF than Putin. And should not Erdogan, then, have the right to invade and re-conquer Greece to get at and defeat the "jewish/zionists running Greece and the EU", as your Trump logic demands you to believe. Erdogan is anti-zionst, anti-masonic, and anti-neo-liberal. You Trump supporters dream leader. Greece is pro-jewish, pro-masonic USA, and neo-liberal. Then the Erdogan dreams of a neo-ottoman empire with Greece as a vassal is YOUR dream reality. Erdogan is your Putin wet dream.

See how promoting the slavery of Ukraine to Russia is schizo. Ukraine does not want to be ruled over by Russians, not now, not ever. Neither do Greeks want to be ruled over by Turks, not now, not ever.
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
Wergeland said:
Whats the beef between you guys and Turks?
From a person who observe you both from a far, truly you guys seem to be more similar than different, if you leave out religion and languge.
zectech said:
Are not the Greeks and Anatolian Turks "brothers", of the same Byzantine fathers who converted to Islam. Should not Greeks accept rule by Turks or is that wrong too.

The Ukrainians are plurality Greek, Vikings and Goths. The Eastern Slavs are in the minority. Not the case in Turkey. Most Turks are Eastern Roman Empire Greeks. Should not Turks rule over Greeks, Greeks support Putin and genocidal Russians committing the highest crime of genociders ruling over the genocided. Those genocided must be free people from their oppressors, or else you are supporting a high crime.
There's bad blood that goes centuries back,even before 1453. If you take it historically,in the modern era,1821 was when the Greek War of Indepence started officially,we had a war in 1897,another war in 1912,WWI,1922,there were pogroms against Greeks of Constantinople in 1955,trouble and fighting in Cyprus in 1965,then the Turkish Invasion of Cyprus in 1974.

Also the genocide of Anatolian Greeks during WWI and afterwards up to 1922.

My own grandfather barely survived the massacre of his entire village.

Now apart from all that,we almost went to war during the Sismik crisis in 1987 and the Imia Crisis in 1996.

Also,seeing two Greek-Cypriots being murdered by Turkish forces and protesters live on camera in the mid-90s,didn't help.

There was a respite in the late '90s with the Earthquake diplomacy,but later the Turkish Air Force started the usual violations again. Erdogan came along,first talking about "the borders of our heart are wider than the borders on the map" etc.
Then his government printed maps of Mavi Vatan,a new doctrine that included all of Eastern Aegean under Turkish rule,
they later started demanding that we demilitarise the islands because "they are a threat to Turkey",after that they started claiming the Dodecanese,they tried to sign an illegal EEZ agreement with the Tripoli government of Libya (which controls the western part,south of Italy and not anything remotely close to Greece and of course Turkey).

zectech said:
ou are even more schizo. You want Putin to punish the EU and a successful Europe, sending misery to Europe...
Ma che dici? Nobody wants Putin to punish the EU and nobody wants misery in Europe nor Ukraine and Russia.
 
zectech

zectech

Aug 12, 2018
Foinikas said:
Ma che dici? Nobody wants Putin to punish the EU and nobody wants misery in Europe nor Ukraine and Russia.
Putin is threatening Europe with nuclear war if Putin does not get Ukraine from European meddling. That is your fuhrer.

Putin wants Europe to experience the misery of inflation, lack of fuel and food. For not being able to do what Turkey wants to do to Greece, annex land. Both were genocidal empires. Russians are notorious genociders.

And I don't comprehend the mental retardation of Muslims supporting Putin either. Imagine the zionists killing 70-80% of the Palestinians, stealing Gaza and West Bank, kicking out the Arab Israelis. Making the Palestinians a by-gone word. Then holding the Summer Olympics in Gaza as the globe celebrates the greatness of Jewishness in Gaza, a Jewish resort town of leisure. That is what the genocidal Russians did to the Circassians. The Circassians were 1.5 million in population. The Russians had one of the worst genocides in human history on the Ciracassians. Genociding over 1 million of them. A near total ethnic group lost to a deliberate genocidal war. The beautiful Circassian city was Sochi. And the Olympics hold an olympics in a city taken by Russians via genocide.

en.wikipedia.org

Circassian genocide - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

The Russians genocided the Ukrainians multiple times - the worst is the Holodomor. Greeks would defend the Turks by saying, that it was the Ottomans, not the Turkish people who ruled the Ottoman Empire. So the Turks can take over Greek land. It was not some label Soviet or Ottoman, it was Russians and Turks who did it the crimes under those labels. As Russians and Turks, they committed barbarian acts. The Romanovs tried to rival the Mongols in barbarity against the natives in the "South Front". Russians are not Christians, they are genocidal murderers. Is Putin turning the other cheek to pass on the continuation of the genocide of the Ukrainian people. Your Fuhrer Putin is a fraud. Romanovs were genocidal war criminals worse than George Bush. Yet are "holy" in the Russian Orthodox Church. If you genocide, in Russia, you get to be considered "holy" or "leader".
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
zectech said:
That is your fuhrer.

Putin wants Europe to experience the misery of inflation, lack of fuel and food. For not being able to do what Turkey wants to do to Greece, annex land. Both were genocidal empires. Russians are notorious genociders.
What fuhrer? You know we have a government in Greece and we're not part of Russia? What the heck are you even talking about,mixing Russia and Ukraine with this? You got some problems with Russians,solve them in the other thread about the war.
 

