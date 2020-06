By Swarajya StaffJune 02, 2020 at 12:40 PMVillagers living in Eastern Ladakh’s Chushul near India’s border with China have claimed there is an unprecedented troop and artillery buildup on Indian side and hope for matters to settle down soon,has reported “We are witnessing an unusual troop buildup and artillery movement from our side. Our elders had witnessed such situation during the 1962 war with China. We want things to settle down as soon as possible”, Chushul’s councillor Konchok Stanzin was quoted as saying.Stanzin claimed that the hotspot of India-China standoff is around 10 kilometres away from their villages and involves the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso lake area. Stanzin adds that earlier the face-offs between the two countries were settled by dialogue and did not lead to the current situation.The current standoff was a result of China’s aggressive posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in a bid to stop India from constructing strategic infrastructure like roads near the border. India though has ruled out stopping its road construction.