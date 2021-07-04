What's new

Unprecedented heat, hundreds dead and a town destroyed. Climate change is frying the Northern Hemisphere

Unprecedented heat, hundreds dead and a town destroyed. Climate change is frying the Northern Hemisphere
  1. Unprecedented heat, hundreds dead and a town destroyed. Climate change is frying the Northern Hemisphere CNN
  2. You don’t have to look far to explain the heatwave – it’s climate change The Irish Times
  3. Heat waves kill people—and climate change is making it much, much worse National Geographic
  4. Yes, a weather event known as a heat dome led to the historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest VERIFY
  5. A hotter future is already here — and Canada is not ready CBC.ca
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

Local : 2021-07-04(Sunday) 06:32:00
Found via nicer.app/news

well, it's not that bad in my own north-western region of Europe at the moment, for which i thank the Gods immensely.
only about 20 - 25C.

but in nw-USA and sw-Canada, it's 40C, 45C on some days, with dangers of temperatures hitting the very deadly 50C.

i recommend governments world-wide not to ignore these warnings from mother nature, it's not like they are totally immune from such temperatures hitting their own region.
 
