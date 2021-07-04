Unprecedented heat, hundreds dead and a town destroyed. Climate change is frying the Northern Hemisphere - CNN
Local : 2021-07-04(Sunday) 06:32:00
well, it's not that bad in my own north-western region of Europe at the moment, for which i thank the Gods immensely.
only about 20 - 25C.
but in nw-USA and sw-Canada, it's 40C, 45C on some days, with dangers of temperatures hitting the very deadly 50C.
i recommend governments world-wide not to ignore these warnings from mother nature, it's not like they are totally immune from such temperatures hitting their own region.
