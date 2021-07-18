Unpacking Mona Lisa at the end of World War II in 1945

When the Nazis swept through Europe in World War II a group called the Monuments Men made up of servicemen and women who made it their mission to keep the great works of art safe. The Monuments Men knew that the Germans wanted to ransack the Louvre so they hatched a plan to get everything in the museum out of France. That's everything from the Mona Lisa to 4,000 year old artifacts.source: jecinciThis incredibly difficult task was carried off like a heist in reverse on August 28, 1939. On that day hundreds of trucks formed a convoy to move 1,000 crates of paintings and artifacts. Over the course of three days everything in the museum was transported far away from anywhere that the Germans would expect and the items weren't returned until after the end of the war.