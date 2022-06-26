What's new

Unofficial results: PPP sweeps Sindh Local Bodies elections

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE



The ruling Pakistan People’s party has swept the local bodies elections in Sindh as unofficial results still pouring in. The first phase of the LG elections is being held in 14 districts in Sindh on Sunday. The elections were held after a gap of six years.

According to unofficial results so far, the PPP is leading with a clear majority in seven of the 14 districts. With 2,189 seats, PPP has come out the big winner in the internal Sindh local bodies, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) is far behind with 64 seats, while the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and PTI bagged 43 and 13 seats respectively.

PPP has clean swept in all 17 wards of Ratodero and Nodero, all 11 wards of Deharki, all nine wards in Digri. In Tharparkar’s Mithi city, PPP’s candidates won in 14 out of 15 wards.

The results are still coming.

As many as 21,298 candidates hailing from different political parties including PTI, JUI-F, PPP, MQM-P, GDA, independents, and others have contested for the 5,331 seats of the local governments in 14 districts. 946 candidates have already secured their seats without a contest.

The elections took place in 14 districts of the province, including Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot and Tharparkar.

Elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions will be held in the second phase which is expected to take place next month.

Also read: Sindh LG polls: Violence leaves two dead, dozens injured, MQM-P cries rigging

Violent incidents

Two people perished in various incidents of violence in Local Body elections in Sindh on Sunday. Polling being postponed at various polling stations due to violence and mismanagement.

One person had been reported dead and at least three were injured after a group of men attacked the polling station in Sukkur. The two parties clashed at a polling station in Rohri, leading to the suspension of the voting process.

In a similar incident, polling in Municipal Committee Ward 13 was suspended after a brawl resulted in the death of one person in Tando Adam. The polling station was immediately closed after the incident.

Violence in Sukkur, Kandhkot, Nawabshah, Ghotki and Mirpur Mathelo left dozens of people injured. At least one polling station in Kandhkot was attacked by dacoits.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed voting in some areas, including in Ghotki district’s Mirpur Mathelo, citing technical issues, after the wrong names of candidates were printed on ballot papers and electoral symbols were found missing.
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

Other parties are very weak in Sindh which is not good for the people of Sindh.
The biggest strength of PTI is also its weakness that's Imran Khan,
Imran khan can ask people to vote for him or for the Party for that, he needs to bring new faces to these smaller districts and push for people to vote for them and his party
After This election he shold focus more on building his party and growing new political faces instead of his own seat thats the only way to break this cycle of Nawaz & Zardari family
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

Other parties are very weak in Sindh which is not good for the people of Sindh.
Not weak, it is all due to Punjab's monopoly in National Assembly, that's why Punjab needs to be divided into 2 or 3. Plus PMLN ruled for so many years, but never went to Sindh because they get the absolute majority locally.
 
Zaki

Zaki

there is no other party in Sindh right now. PTI could have strengthened its position but they are focused on Punjab and PML-N. I don’t even remember the last time PTI big leaders travelled to Interior Sindh or Baluchistan.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Oh bhai. Yeh mukhalifo ko qatal ker sakte hien, gages ker sakte hien, kuchh bhi ker sakte hien. It’s a terror hold in interior Sindh much like what MQM used to have in Karachi 10 years ago.
PPP winning tactics are as follows.
1)Bribe all the opponent's strong candidates and make them sit in favour of PPP.
2)Full use of Teachers, Police and district administration.
3)Manipulate the voters list.
4)Buy the voters.
5)Fund PPP candidates with provincial funds.
6)Use terror and force to intimidate stubborn voters.
7)Keep PPP workers well fed and paid.

Their hold in Sindh compares to poor harries in feudal bondage.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

PPP winning tactics are as follows.
1)Bribe all the opponent's strong candidates and make them sit in favour of PPP.
2)Full use of Teachers, Police and district administration.
3)Manipulate the voters list.
4)Buy the voters.
5)Fund PPP candidates with provincial funds.
6)Use terror and force to intimidate stubborn voters.
7)Keep PPP workers well fed and paid.

Their hold in Sindh compares to poor harries in feudal bondage.
Same situation in Baluchistan too.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

PPP winning tactics are as follows.
1)Bribe all the opponent's strong candidates and make them sit in favour of PPP.
2)Full use of Teachers, Police and district administration.
3)Manipulate the voters list.
4)Buy the voters.
5)Fund PPP candidates with provincial funds.
6)Use terror and force to intimidate stubborn voters.
7)Keep PPP workers well fed and paid.

Their hold in Sindh compares to poor harries in feudal bondage.
The black armband of religious importance cannot go understated.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Other parties are very weak in Sindh which is not good for the people of Sindh.
Weak? Other parties do not have govt machinery to rig elections like Zardari mafia's PPP



Oh bhai. Yeh mukhalifo ko qatal ker sakte hien, gages ker sakte hien, kuchh bhi ker sakte hien. It’s a terror hold in interior Sindh much like what MQM used to have in Karachi 10 years ago.
Exactly. Only establishment mafia can break Zardari mafia's hold in interior Sindh
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

there is no other party in Sindh right now. PTI could have strengthened its position but they are focused on Punjab and PML-N. I don’t even remember the last time PTI big leaders travelled to Interior Sindh or Baluchistan.
Imran Khan has promised to liberate interior Sindh from Zardari mafia in next general elections. But he can't do shit because interior Sindhis do not want to be liberated.
 

