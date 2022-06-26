Unofficial results: PPP sweeps Sindh Local Bodies elections KARACHI: The ruling Pakistan People’s party has swept the local bodies elections in Sindh as unofficial ...

The ruling Pakistan People’s party has swept the local bodies elections in Sindh as unofficial results still pouring in. The first phase of the LG elections is being held in 14 districts in Sindh on Sunday. The elections were held after a gap of six years.According to unofficial results so far, the PPP is leading with a clear majority in seven of the 14 districts. With 2,189 seats, PPP has come out the big winner in the internal Sindh local bodies, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) is far behind with 64 seats, while the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and PTI bagged 43 and 13 seats respectively.PPP has clean swept in all 17 wards of Ratodero and Nodero, all 11 wards of Deharki, all nine wards in Digri. In Tharparkar’s Mithi city, PPP’s candidates won in 14 out of 15 wards.The results are still coming.As many as 21,298 candidates hailing from different political parties including PTI, JUI-F, PPP, MQM-P, GDA, independents, and others have contested for the 5,331 seats of the local governments in 14 districts. 946 candidates have already secured their seats without a contest.The elections took place in 14 districts of the province, including Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot and Tharparkar.Elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions will be held in the second phase which is expected to take place next month.Also read:Two people perished in various incidents of violence in Local Body elections in Sindh on Sunday. Polling being postponed at various polling stations due to violence and mismanagement.One person had been reported dead and at least three were injured after a group of men attacked the polling station in Sukkur. The two parties clashed at a polling station in Rohri, leading to the suspension of the voting process.In a similar incident, polling in Municipal Committee Ward 13 was suspended after a brawl resulted in the death of one person in Tando Adam. The polling station was immediately closed after the incident.Violence in Sukkur, Kandhkot, Nawabshah, Ghotki and Mirpur Mathelo left dozens of people injured. At least one polling station in Kandhkot was attacked by dacoits.The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed voting in some areas, including in Ghotki district’s Mirpur Mathelo, citing technical issues, after the wrong names of candidates were printed on ballot papers and electoral symbols were found missing.