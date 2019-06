Imran Khan meet Modi on the sideline at the summit for a casual conversation.PM Imran Khan congratulated Modi on his election success. It was short and sweet hello, how are you, nothing more than that.I am glad IK had kept it to that. We have to show to Modi and the Indians that despite our willingness for peace and solution of Kashmir, we wouldn't be bending backwards to achieve it.Today Modi is looking isolated not IK or Pakistan.During the Dinner as well IK was sitting with Putin and Modi was far far away.Despite billions of dollars arms orders India is not getting its way, that is a great news for Pakistan. Countries would vow India for selling their product but gradually the carrot Modi was trying to dangle to the world of contracts and sale of arms is not going to work.