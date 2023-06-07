Unofficial Martial Law Declared By ISPR?

The only fool here is you. Nobody believes this “Arrmee Luvz Pak Nation” BS anymore. They are frauds….we all knew they were, but none of us wanted to accept it until now.



Which enemy told the Pakistan Air Force not to shoot down a single American drone?



Which enemy told the Pakistan military to stand down and make a mockery of Pakistan during the “Bin Laden Raid”?



Which enemy told the former BC COAS to publically support Ukraine over Russia, just weeks after Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow?



What world are you living in?







They do that, and I will wash my hands of this country.



The saying is true….this country isn’t a place for honest people. It’s for looters and criminals. So let them live in that.



Pakistanis should actively move out. No hope left.