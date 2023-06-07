What's new

Unofficial Martial Law Declared By ISPR?

Do you trust ISPR and the Pakistan Military?

External enemies pitting Army against people and fools fall for it. Not saying army is perfect, yes it is infiltrated by the enemy but the forces of good hold strong. Army is doing well to leash the politicians and reign them in from anarchical behaviour.
 
The only fool here is you. Nobody believes this “Arrmee Luvz Pak Nation” BS anymore. They are frauds….we all knew they were, but none of us wanted to accept it until now.

Which enemy told the Pakistan Air Force not to shoot down a single American drone?

Which enemy told the Pakistan military to stand down and make a mockery of Pakistan during the “Bin Laden Raid”?

Which enemy told the former BC COAS to publically support Ukraine over Russia, just weeks after Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow?

What world are you living in?

They do that, and I will wash my hands of this country.

The saying is true….this country isn’t a place for honest people. It’s for looters and criminals. So let them live in that.

Pakistanis should actively move out. No hope left.
 
The Turkish tutelage system built by the Imperialists and serviced via generals, judges, media, business, bureaucracy etc. used to think and act in verbatim as being expressed by the naked beggars in Pak. Do you hear anything from them now???

Kufr continues, Zulm doesn't...
 
If you think you can do better then join the army or shut the fu(k up. Easy for you to bitch about this and bitch about that but try and solve a little problem and you get all flustered. You can't imagine the magnitude of the issues PA faces from the adversaries they have and the fine thread they walk to prevent a calamity befalling the country , the country imploding and the people and country sinking.
 
do-ostriches-bury-their-heads-in-the-sand.jpg
 
Pakistani establishment is getting mentorship from US deep state to keep country in control. Remember Trump and his so called support attack on capitol. Now supports are in jail and Trump going court to court. It’s the same play book, Pakistani version.
 
The NaPak army is not backing off from a war it started against its own people. Soon this army of criminals and murderers will arrest IK. There will be no voice raised from Punjab this time after the brutality Punjab has seen since 9 May and the way Judiciary is sidelined. Only hopes are left with KPK.
 

