unmarked slave graves discovered at Clemson University

bshifter

May 13, 2019
Americans must reflect on its forced slave labor history and not shove this ugly fact onto another country. God knows how many undiscovered slave graves there are in the US
 
KurtisBrian

Aug 24, 2020
bshifter said:

Americans must reflect on its forced slave labor history and not shove this ugly fact onto another country. God knows how many undiscovered slave graves there are in the US
how many Chinese peasants died building the Great Wall? 400,000?
how many NORTHERN US citizens died stopping slavery? 365,000

How many slaves were there in the USA at the time of the civil war? 4 million.

365,000 Northern men died and another 450,000 Northern men were wounded freeing 4 million people. Any word of thanks now? nope just a whole lot of gimmie gimmie gimmie.
 
