Ever since PM Modi came to office, his government has prioritised social reengineering over economic growth. Look where that led us.

Economic slide

Social slide

China’s rise

The economic and military rise of China has led many around the world to woo India as a potential rival to China. But New Delhi appears unable or unwilling to take advantage of these opportunities.



Indians often like the comparison that many around the world make between India and China. The two Asian powers have the world’s largest populations and have great potential as global powers. But they forget that China maintained a laser-eyed focus on building its economic and military capability for over two decades before it projected itself as a world power.



India, on the other hand, speaks incessantly about its potential for greatness without implementing economic reforms that can pave the way for that greatness to materialise. India’s last major economic reforms took place in 1991. It badly needs the next generation of economic reforms that will focus on critical areas of land, labour, and capital.