‘Unlicensed money changers vanish after AML bill’ 40pc jump in kerb selling of dollars, claim dealers.

They said that since the move started for the passage of the bills against the money laundering, the illegal currencies traders went underground. The currency dealers said the passage of FATF bills from Senate and National Assembly on September 16 suggests punishment for money laundering including smuggling and illegal trading of currencies up to 10 years.Thousands of unlicensed money changers are operating across the country and helping in the illegal transfer of foreign currencies from the country.“During the last two days the dollars selling at the counters reached around $6 to $7 million per day which usually is on average about $4 million per day,” said Malik Bostan, President Forex Association of Pakistan.He said fear is high among the unlicensed money changers which increased liquidity in the open market. He said an unlicensed money changer has been punished by a court in Peshawar indicating that the government is willing to eradicate the menace of currency smuggling and illegal trading in the country.Former general secretary of Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Zafar Paracha said the legislation will “definitely bring change in the currency market.”He said the passage of legislative amendments could help the country exit the grey list and establish a stable exchange rate market based on true valuation of currencies.He said the country could expect higher remittances with the passage of legislative amendments “since the foreign exchange will come only through legal channels while it could also help reduce the difference between dollar rates in the open and inter-bank market.”