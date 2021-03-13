What's new

University of Lahore expels students for hugging on campus

Two students were expelled from the University of Lahore on Friday for hugging on campus and people are divided over whether this was the right decision.

According to a statement issued by the registrar of the varsity, a special disciplinary committee meeting was held on March 12 at 10:30am and the two students were called in but failed to appear. The committee then decided to expel the two students and ban them from entering any of the university's campuses.

The university says they violated Section 9 of its General Discipline Rules and Code of Conduct. These rules are not published online.

Multiple videos were uploaded online of the "incident". The videos show a young woman handing roses and cards to a young man and then bending down on one knee and holding out a bouquet of roses to him. He takes the roses and then pulls her in for a hug. A crowd of students surrounds the couple and cheers them on.

After the university expelled the couple people took to Twitter to discuss the incident.

Some thought expelling them was the right thing to do because their behaviour was inappropriate. One Twitter user suggested that the only reason they were expelled was because the proposal went viral online. Others thought there are a lot of other issues for the university to be concerned with, such as harassment.

Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir said society has issues aplenty and doesn't need to concern itself with two consenting adults expressing their love publicly.

Another user said the university hadn't taken action against teachers accused of harassment but acted against these students

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari called it ridiculous.
Public display of affection is considered obscene in our ISLAMiC society and it’s also very ordinary and cheap. So please stop that and stick to the rules.

No need for bringing up rape and murder to defend your degenerate behavior.

It's a private university on a private land. Their rules. These two genius accepted their rules the day they enrolled in that institute. They can do whatever they want to enforce the rules of their property.
 
They should do that in their wedding - educational institutes should not encourage these activities within premises. Students will become exceedingly bold otherwise.

Correct decision by UOL.

As for the tweets - baseless sweeping generalizations once again.
 
1. COVID rules put to shame.
2. I have never seen such cringeworthy behavior in developed nations where people are free to do such things. This is just meant to provoke. Attention seekers. You can judge by their behavior and style that these attention seekers are Godless commies. Look at their cheerleaders on Twitter cheering them on.
 
A public space is dictated by social, cultural and religious norms. Any interaction between two or more individuals in a public space is open to judgement and is regulated, for safety of all, sensitivities, customs and governing laws.

A home and a family is the smallest safe space for members and their privacy from public eye and public judgements.
 
They deserved punishment for violating rules (if they did) such as suspension, but expulsion is stupid and extreme especially if the teacher who sexually harasses others is allowed to walk free.
 
University has rules ...they break it and got the result....further this type of public affection is just chichora pan...it might not affect them but it does to other ...many parents send there daughter from villages and small town to study..hope no one like to see such type of act..
 
arjunk said:
They deserved punishment for violating rules (if they did) such as suspension, but expulsion is stupid and extreme especially if the teacher who sexually harasses others is allowed to walk free.
According to a statement issued by the registrar of the varsity, a special disciplinary committee meeting was held on March 12 at 10:30am and the two students were called in but failed to appear. The committee then decided to expel the two students and ban them from entering any of the university's campuses.
I dont see what is wrong here... we are not KSA or Iran, nor should we set such arab nations as a role model. Jinnah did not make our state so muslims can oppress other muslims. He created our state so that muslims are free to do as they wish AS LONG AS IT DOES NOT HURT OR INFRINGE UPON OTHERS.

Such hypocrisy....
 
They were called for an appearance by University committee. They both failed to show up. If you fail to show up to a summons by a university disciplinary committee in any country in the world, you will be expelled.
KaiserX said:
I dont see what is wrong here... we are not KSA or Iran, nor should we set such arab nations as a role model. Jinnah did not make our state so muslims can oppress other muslims. He created our state so that muslims are free to do as they wish AS LONG AS IT DOES NOT HURT OR INFRINGE UPON OTHERS.

Such hypocrisy....
There is a time and place for everything. If you have a job in the professional world there is also a code of conduct that one must follow in the work place. Romantic relationships in the work place often violate codes of conduct which results in termination.

I don’t know about other countries but this definitely applies in the United States.
 
H!TchHiker said:
University has rules ...they break it and got the result....further this type of public affection is just chichora pan...it might not affect them but it does to other ...many parents send there daughter from villages and small town to study..hope no one like to see such type of act..
Rules are made by idiots. This is clearly a moral dilemma for the university. How do you control love.
I would have called the students and told them keep affection private and advise them to make it halal. And then enjoy life
 
