University of Lahore expels students for hugging on campus

Two students were expelled from the University of Lahore on Friday for hugging on campus and people are divided over whether this was the right decision.According to a statement issued by the registrar of the varsity, a special disciplinary committee meeting was held on March 12 at 10:30am and the two students were called in but failed to appear. The committee then decided to expel the two students and ban them from entering any of the university's campuses.The university says they violated Section 9 of its General Discipline Rules and Code of Conduct. These rules are not published online.Multiple videos were uploaded online of the "incident". The videos show a young woman handing roses and cards to a young man and then bending down on one knee and holding out a bouquet of roses to him. He takes the roses and then pulls her in for a hug. A crowd of students surrounds the couple and cheers them on.After the university expelled the couple people took to Twitter to discuss the incident.Some thought expelling them was the right thing to do because their behaviour was inappropriate. One Twitter user suggested that the only reason they were expelled was because the proposal went viral online. Others thought there are a lot of other issues for the university to be concerned with, such as harassment.Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir said society has issues aplenty and doesn't need to concern itself with two consenting adults expressing their love publicly.Another user said the university hadn't taken action against teachers accused of harassment but acted against these studentsBakhtawar Bhutto Zardari called it ridiculous.