What's new

United States, United Kingdom and France blocked Pakistani efforts to identify two Indian terrorists

T

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
10,703
3
15,441
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
www.dawn.com

Pakistan regrets politicisation of UN sanctions regime

US, UK, France, Germany and Belgium blocked the request to list 2 Indian nationals as global terrorists citing a lack of evidence.
www.dawn.com


Pakistan regrets politicisation of UN sanctions regime​



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday regretted the politicisation of the United Nations sanctions regime after five UN Security Council members blocked its bid to get two Indians accused of terrorism here listed.
“We regret the decision by some members of the UNSC Sanctions Committee to block the designation of two Indian nationals, Gobinda Patnaik and Angara Appaji, to the sanctions list on 2 September 2020,” Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said at the weekly media briefing.
Pakistan had proposed designation of the Indian nationals under the United Nations Security Council’s Islamic State of Iraq and Levant and Al Qaeda Sanctions list in 2019.
As per media reports, the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Belgium blocked the request to list the two Indian nationals as global terrorists under the UN Security Council 1267 sanctions committee on the pretext that evidence was not provided.
Article continues after ad
Assails India’s imposition of Hindi language in occupied Kashmir
Click to expand...
Besides, the spokesman said that the forcible imposition of Hindi language on Kashmiris in occupied territory was part of India’s actions aimed at changing the demography of the region and depriving Kashmiris of their identity.
“Pakistan condemns the Indian government’s decision to forcibly impose Hindi language on the Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir through the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Languages Bill, 2020’, approved by the Indian cabinet,” he said.
Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2020
 
Peshwa

Peshwa

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 26, 2009
4,889
-8
6,216
Country
India
Location
United States
Pakistan is celebrating Festivus is seems.....this is the airing of grievances ritual.

*Hope posters get the Seinfeld reference lol
 
T

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
10,703
3
15,441
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This Indian terrorist, Angara Appaji , is the master mind of the worst terrorist act in living memory, the APS massacre.


Ladies and gentlemen, this is the worst form of sponsoring, abetting and facilitating terrorism, at the global stage. If we still living in some fantasy world that Indian sponsored terrorism from Afghan soil and elsewhere is all Indian efforts alone, this should be a wake up call.

Those within Pakistan, who allowed Paksitanis within to be labled as terrorists , should be identified and dealt with accordingly.
 
T

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
10,703
3
15,441
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Peshwa said:
Pakistan is celebrating Festivus is seems.....this is the airing of grievances ritual.

*Hope posters get the Seinfeld reference lol
Click to expand...
Grieanvace? LOL , who gives a flying fk?

Its a education thread for all those gullible Pakistanis out there who think American lead west is the way for Pakistan.

Hopefully , state of Pakistan will not make stupid policies and commit blunders on just "face value" of the west. More importantly, no import of "narratives" as to who is terrorist and who is not.
 
Peshwa

Peshwa

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 26, 2009
4,889
-8
6,216
Country
India
Location
United States
Taimoor Khan said:
Grieanvace? LOL , who gives a flying fk?

Its a education thread for all those gullible Pakistanis out there who think American lead west is the way for Pakistan.

Hopefully , state of Pakistan will not make stupid policies and commit blunders on just "face value" of the west. More importantly, no import of "narratives" as to who is terrorist and who is not.
Click to expand...
Sounds like a lot of whining and crying to me. But you can put lipstick on that pig.
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
3,230
1
3,817
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Peshwa said:
Pakistan is celebrating Festivus is seems.....this is the airing of grievances ritual.

*Hope posters get the Seinfeld reference lol
Click to expand...
what evidence India provided that US accepted India bullcrap story..

share it
 
T

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
10,703
3
15,441
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Peshwa said:
Sounds like a lot of whining and crying to me. But you can put lipstick on that pig.
Click to expand...

Na Indian rat, by in large we don't give monkies to your sugardaddies. These exercises are important to hammer home the realities of the world and bring forth the filthy nature of geopolitics to the Pakistani citizens. "your terrorist is the hero of the others" , hopefully, from now on, there wont be any "Pakistani" on the UN list regardless what they did or did not do.
 
Del

Del

FULL MEMBER
Aug 8, 2019
633
0
947
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Of course they will block all such efforts because they all are in this together (including India) to spread unrest in Pakistan. I cant even imagine what have done against Pakistan if the said terrorists were from Pakistan. No such effort can and will be fruitful against India or Israel ...

That said, the million dollar question is, who is bigger terrorist here, India or its allies (India is not the only boogeyman here) - its clear as daylight ...
 
Last edited:
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
54,523
8
45,274
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Taimoor Khan said:
Those within Pakistan, who allowed Paksitanis within to be labled as terrorists , should be identified and dealt with accordingly.
Click to expand...
A dictator along with his most select Islamophobic politicos managed to sell you off as terrorists with an ideological problem with religious fundamentalism.

Kia patt liya? Pirouz of Delhi ka?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 6, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Dariush the Great Iran has rejected Russia's proposal to negotiate with the United States Iranian Defence Forum 7
A Featured UAE cancels meeting with Israel and the United States over Netanyahu's statement against the F-35 deal Middle East & Africa 43
CrazyZ The United States’ stealth diplomat: The Federal Reserve World Affairs 0
Zarvan Featured United States donates Mamba Mk7 4x4 armored vehicles to Niger Land Warfare 0
D Technology developed by Corning Israel will help deploy 5G infrastructure in the United States Technology & Science 0
D The United States plans to develop a hacker-friendly quantum Internet network Technology & Science 7
Jyotish United States Marine Inc. to supply 15 EOD response craft boats to Azerbaijan Military Forum 0
T Why is the United States Suicide Rate So High? Americas 0
Philip the Arab President Trump ‘banning’ TikTok in the United States, reports say Americas 12
CIA Mole Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the United States Americas 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top