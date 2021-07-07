What's new

United States' Passport Ranked as World's Most Powerful

A new study revealed the United States has the world’s most powerful passport, based on how many countries it allows citizens to access, investment opportunities and quality of life indicators.

Immigration investment consultancy firm Global Citizen Solutions released its Global Passport Index on Monday, scoring the passports through a quantitative scoring system across several criteria and categories.


The U.S. emerged as the world’s strongest passport with a total score of 96.4, ranking fourth in the investment index, 10th in the enhanced mobility index and 23rd in the quality-of-life index.

As for the rest of the top 10 global passports, the other nations who made the list (in order) include Germany, Canada, The Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Finland, Norway and New Zealand.

“The United States offers investors a developed and diversified economic market as well as access to the most advanced and lucrative consumer market in the world,” Global Citizen Solutions Managing Director Patricia Casaburi said. “Given the popularity of investment programs in return for a green card, the U.S. has consistently laid out opportunities for economic success.”

“This is one of the key reasons why the U.S. placed fourth on the Investment Index is because the country offers many attractive visa solutions for expats looking to invest in America, such as the EB5 Visa program and the E2 Visa program,” Casaburi continued. “The U.S. Business Visa also allows citizens to spend 90 days in the country for business ventures.”

Global Citizen Solutions intended for each of the three indexes to be evaluated on their own so they could be ranked for individual country statistics. The final list was based on data from various institutions and organizations, including The World Bank, the World Economic Forum and The Sustainable Development Report.

In October, Henley & Partners released its own passport index, which revealed the widest-ever gap in travel freedom, as many of the countries with the most powerful travel documents have enacted the most stringent COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

https://www.travelpulse.com/news/im...-passport-ranked-as-worlds-most-powerful.html
 
It's a shame for us Pakistanis that a passport from a pariah state of North Korea is more powerful than Pakistan's.

We're in the same league as Afghanistan. :/

Any comment @Imran Khan?
 
It's a shame for us Pakistanis that a passport from a pariah state of North Korea is more powerful than Pakistan's.

We're in the same league as Afghanistan. :/

this ranking will automatic go up if you allow a drone base near afghanistan . these rankings are BS highly politisise sir . yes we have massive population issue and our youngs rushing to go out but still we are not worse as afg yemen .
 
this ranking will automatic go up if you allow a drone base near afghanistan . these rankings are BS highly politisise sir . yes we have massive population issue and our youngs rushing to go out but still we are not worse as afg yemen .
Yes this ranking is so skewed and flawed, if the Pakistan passport ranking is so low how come there are 9 million Pakistanis as diaspora in other countries, could be higher.
 
this ranking will automatic go up if you allow a drone base near afghanistan . these rankings are BS highly politisise sir . yes we have massive population issue and our youngs rushing to go out but still we are not worse as afg yemen .
I don't recall in 2008-13 (when there were drone strike being carried out and Pak was a non nato ally) its ranking was any different.
 
Yes this ranking is so skewed and flawed, if the Pakistan passport ranking is so low how come there are 9 million Pakistanis as diaspora in other countries, could be higher.
its show visa free and on arrival visa as power of passport . and it seems our FO babus dont care to have diplomatically involve in 5-7 islands and make this ranking better . there are a dozen islands which give visa free entry and passport ranking will be fixed . but no one care . just check who allow indians visa free and then compare it to pakistan its just few islands diffidence .

albania
barbados
elsalvador
fiji
grenada
indonesia
jamica
mauritius
oman
serbia
senegal
give visa free entry to indians but not paksitanis



turkey
belarus
palau
give visa free entry to paksitan but not indians



its just 8 countries difference but in ranking its huge . our diplomats just need 5-7 islands to allow visa free entry where no one even goes and problem solved . :lol:
I don't recall in 2008-13 (when there were drone strike being carried out and Pak was a non nato ally) its ranking was any different.
check rankings of 2005 then :p: as i said its just few islands to be agreed and we will be same as india .
 
