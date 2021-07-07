United States' Passport Ranked as World's Most Powerful

N.Siddiqui said: Yes this ranking is so skewed and flawed, if the Pakistan passport ranking is so low how come there are 9 million Pakistanis as diaspora in other countries, could be higher. Click to expand...

truthseeker2010 said: I don't recall in 2008-13 (when there were drone strike being carried out and Pak was a non nato ally) its ranking was any different.

its show visa free and on arrival visa as power of passport . and it seems our FO babus dont care to have diplomatically involve in 5-7 islands and make this ranking better . there are a dozen islands which give visa free entry and passport ranking will be fixed . but no one care . just check who allow indians visa free and then compare it to pakistan its just few islands diffidence .albaniabarbadoselsalvadorfijigrenadaindonesiajamicamauritiusomanserbiasenegalgive visa free entry to indians but not paksitanisturkeybelaruspalaugive visa free entry to paksitan but not indiansits just 8 countries difference but in ranking its huge . our diplomats just need 5-7 islands to allow visa free entry where no one even goes and problem solved .check rankings of 2005 thenas i said its just few islands to be agreed and we will be same as india .