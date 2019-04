Recent issue about 18th ammendment is giving the feelings of an independent Sindh. However the votings of Punjab seem to be the last try of Punjabi people to keep the spirit of united Pakistan up and high. Due to Population density the land seems to be heading towards indegenous (visible by name) regions. It is going to be extremely difficult to rule. A few killings by the people will be just enough to bring the tyrant rulers of any area to learn the lesson.

However any attempt to break the region into parts could give rise to a tighter integration with neighbouring states(Provinces?) As a result Pakistan is expected to expand both east and west. sooner or later.. Or i am the only fool here?

