United States Marine Inc. to supply 15 EOD response craft boats to Azerbaijan

United States Marine Inc to supply 15 explosive ordnance disposal response craft boats to Azerbaijan 05 AUGUST 2020 United States Marine Inc., Gulfport, Mississippi, is awarded a $7,572,364 delivery order to previously awarded contract in support of the government of Azerbaijan for fifteen (15) 9-meter Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Multi-Use EOD Response Craft. 9-meter Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Multi-Use EOD Response Craft. For the record, United States Marine, Inc. (USMI) has been contracted by NAVSEA to construct three variants of the 9M MERC, Open Center Console, Cabin and NOMWC, to be used in the Navy EOD forces and FMS navies. Work will be performed in Gulfport, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed by April 2022. Foreign Military Sales funding in the amount of $7,572,364 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. Drawing of 9-meter Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Multi-Use EOD Response Craft. These crafts are manufactured out of composite materials using a resin infusion lamination process. To-date USMI has delivered both the OCC and Cabin variants, both outfitted with Twin Mercury Verado 250 HP 4 Stroke Outboard Gasoline engines. These crafts reach sprint speeds of 39+ knots, with cruising speeds at 30+ knots. These 9M RIBS can be used for missions such as harbor patrol, passenger transport, diving operations, casualty evacuation and unmanned system operations. The boats are equipped with 50 caliber machine fun forward and aft. https://www.navyrecognition.com/ind...ce-disposal-response-craft-to-azerbaijan.html