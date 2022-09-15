What's new

United States is willing to give military loans to Bangladesh to buy American weapons

ghost250

ghost250

FULL MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
1,047
1
2,541
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Military analyst: The United States is willing to give military loans to Bangladesh to buy advanced American weapons. This was said by the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States State Department, Donna A., who was present at the 46th Army Management Seminar held in Bangladesh. Welton.

Instead of selective items in the purchase of modern weapons of the United States, he asked to identify weapons that contribute to the overall military development of Bangladesh.

However, before buying weapons, he said that two military agreements must be signed with the United States, which are the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) and the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).

ajkerdesh.com

মার্কিন অস্ত্র কিনতে বাংলাদেশকে সামরিক ঋণ দিতে ইচ্ছুক যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

সামরিক বিশ্লেষক ঃ অত্যাধুনিক মার্কিন অস্ত্র কিনতে বাংলাদেশকে সামরিক ঋণ দিতে ইচ্ছুক যুক্তরাষ্ট্র। এমনটাই জানিয়েছেন বাংলাদেশে অনুষ্ঠিত হওয়া ৪৬ তম আর্মি ম্যানেজমেন্ট সেমিনারে উপস্হিত যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের স্টেট ডিপার্টমেন্টের ডেপুটি এসিস্ট্যান্ট সেক্রেটারি ডোনা এ. ওয়েলটন। যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের আধুনিক অস্ত্র...
ajkerdesh.com ajkerdesh.com
 
kris

kris

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2016
2,463
-12
890
Country
India
Location
India
ghost250 said:
Military analyst: The United States is willing to give military loans to Bangladesh to buy advanced American weapons. This was said by the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States State Department, Donna A., who was present at the 46th Army Management Seminar held in Bangladesh. Welton.

Instead of selective items in the purchase of modern weapons of the United States, he asked to identify weapons that contribute to the overall military development of Bangladesh.

However, before buying weapons, he said that two military agreements must be signed with the United States, which are the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) and the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).

Click to expand...
ghost250 said:
Military analyst: The United States is willing to give military loans to Bangladesh to buy advanced American weapons. This was said by the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States State Department, Donna A., who was present at the 46th Army Management Seminar held in Bangladesh. Welton.

Instead of selective items in the purchase of modern weapons of the United States, he asked to identify weapons that contribute to the overall military development of Bangladesh.

However, before buying weapons, he said that two military agreements must be signed with the United States, which are the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) and the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).

ajkerdesh.com

মার্কিন অস্ত্র কিনতে বাংলাদেশকে সামরিক ঋণ দিতে ইচ্ছুক যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

সামরিক বিশ্লেষক ঃ অত্যাধুনিক মার্কিন অস্ত্র কিনতে বাংলাদেশকে সামরিক ঋণ দিতে ইচ্ছুক যুক্তরাষ্ট্র। এমনটাই জানিয়েছেন বাংলাদেশে অনুষ্ঠিত হওয়া ৪৬ তম আর্মি ম্যানেজমেন্ট সেমিনারে উপস্হিত যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের স্টেট ডিপার্টমেন্টের ডেপুটি এসিস্ট্যান্ট সেক্রেটারি ডোনা এ. ওয়েলটন। যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের আধুনিক অস্ত্র...
ajkerdesh.com ajkerdesh.com
Click to expand...
The price of steep American weaponry can't be borne by many countries
No matter how less the intrest rate may be
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Bangladesh: No Defence Procurement from US for Now
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
bdslph
bdslph
F-6 enthusiast
Washington will not pick side in Bangladesh’s polls: Ambassador HAAS
Replies
5
Views
394
UKBengali
U
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh, US to host seminar for senior military officers to promote peace, stability
Replies
2
Views
128
BananaRepublicUK
B
B
Bangladesh-US security dialogue begins in Washington
Replies
10
Views
427
Destranator
D
B
Arms purchase: Bangladesh is buying Turkey-made Bayraktar TB2 drone
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
BananaRepublicUK
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom