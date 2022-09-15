United States is willing to give military loans to Bangladesh to buy American weapons

Military analyst: The United States is willing to give military loans to Bangladesh to buy advanced American weapons. This was said by the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States State Department, Donna A., who was present at the 46th Army Management Seminar held in Bangladesh. Welton.Instead of selective items in the purchase of modern weapons of the United States, he asked to identify weapons that contribute to the overall military development of Bangladesh.However, before buying weapons, he said that two military agreements must be signed with the United States, which are the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) and the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).