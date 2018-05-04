What's new

United States has secretly built and tested a prototype of a potentially sixth generation fighter jet.

Waqas

Waqas

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2015
1,343
1
1,906
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
5a2510be7101ad5e1511ebb2.jpg


The US Air Force quietly built and flew a prototype of a fighter jet developed as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance program, the service revealed to Defense News.

Will Roper, the Air Force's top acquisition official, first told Defense News' Valerie Insinna Monday that the service has "already built and flown a full-scale flight demonstrator in the real world, and we broke records in doing it."

"We are ready to go and build the next-generation aircraft in a way that has never happened before," he added.

Roper declined to provide any specific details on the mysterious new aircraft, the contractors involved in its development, or the first flights of the experimental fighter expected to one day deliver more advanced capabilities than fifth-generation fighters like the F-22 and F-35.


Roper more publicly acknowledged the existence and testing of the new jet Tuesday at the Air Force Association's Air Space Cyber virtual conference, Defense One reported.

"NGAD right now is designing, assembling, testing in the digital world, exploring things that would have cost time and money to wait for physical world results," he said. "NGAD has come so far that the full-scale flight demonstrator has already flown in the physical world. It's broken a lot of records in the doing."

The purpose of the Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance program is to develop an advanced fighter jet featuring "enhancements in survivability, lethality, and persistence across a range of military operations" that can deliver "Air Superiority for the Joint Force in the most challenging of environments," according to Air Force budget documents.

The Air Force's Fiscal Year 2021 budget proposal for Congress includes a request for just over $1 billion for the program and plans to request over $6 billion between this next fiscal year and 2025.


Speaking with Defense News, Roper highlighted the rapid pace of development, noting that the service tested a virtual version of its next-generation fighter and then built and flew a full-scale prototype within a year of completing an analysis of possible options.

As for how quickly the the Air Force could move into production, Roper only said that it would be "pretty fast." How that could affect other aircraft programs, such as the F-35 and F-15EX, remains to be seen.

https://www.businessinsider.com/us-...ilds-flies-next-generation-fighter-jet-2020-9
 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,910
8
8,590
Country
United States
Location
United States
Waqas said:
View attachment 670319

The US Air Force quietly built and flew a prototype of a fighter jet developed as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance program, the service revealed to Defense News.

Will Roper, the Air Force's top acquisition official, first told Defense News' Valerie Insinna Monday that the service has "already built and flown a full-scale flight demonstrator in the real world, and we broke records in doing it."

"We are ready to go and build the next-generation aircraft in a way that has never happened before," he added.

Roper declined to provide any specific details on the mysterious new aircraft, the contractors involved in its development, or the first flights of the experimental fighter expected to one day deliver more advanced capabilities than fifth-generation fighters like the F-22 and F-35.


Roper more publicly acknowledged the existence and testing of the new jet Tuesday at the Air Force Association's Air Space Cyber virtual conference, Defense One reported.

"NGAD right now is designing, assembling, testing in the digital world, exploring things that would have cost time and money to wait for physical world results," he said. "NGAD has come so far that the full-scale flight demonstrator has already flown in the physical world. It's broken a lot of records in the doing."

The purpose of the Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance program is to develop an advanced fighter jet featuring "enhancements in survivability, lethality, and persistence across a range of military operations" that can deliver "Air Superiority for the Joint Force in the most challenging of environments," according to Air Force budget documents.

The Air Force's Fiscal Year 2021 budget proposal for Congress includes a request for just over $1 billion for the program and plans to request over $6 billion between this next fiscal year and 2025.


Speaking with Defense News, Roper highlighted the rapid pace of development, noting that the service tested a virtual version of its next-generation fighter and then built and flew a full-scale prototype within a year of completing an analysis of possible options.

As for how quickly the the Air Force could move into production, Roper only said that it would be "pretty fast." How that could affect other aircraft programs, such as the F-35 and F-15EX, remains to be seen.

https://www.businessinsider.com/us-...ilds-flies-next-generation-fighter-jet-2020-9
Click to expand...
Thread already posted.
 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,910
8
8,590
Country
United States
Location
United States
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker Pentagon: China’s Military Has Begun To Surpass The United States’s Military Forum 4
Dariush the Great Featured Iran has rejected Russia's proposal to negotiate with the United States Iranian Defence Forum 39
R "The United States has been defeated in 5G China & Far East 1
S The United States Has Promised To Show Support To Pakistan Pakistan Economy 18
monitor India has received the deliveries of four AH-64E Gladiator gunships from United States. Indian Defence Forum 9
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA Beyond the United States, the number of Chinese naval vessels has ranked first in the world China & Far East 21
hiseen The trade war has produced the largest record of trade deficits in the United States in the past 250 China & Far East 7
LKJ86 The United States Finally Has an Aggressive Plan to Defang Iran – Foreign Policy World Affairs 2
Homo Sapiens Bangladesh has emerged as one of the largest denim exporters to Europe, United States Bangladesh Defence Forum 3
S United States has a game plan for Bangladesh Bangladesh Defence Forum 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top