United States donates Mamba Mk7 4x4 armored vehicles to Niger

According to information published by the United States Africa Command on August 14, 2020, the United States donated more than $8 million in military equipment including MK7 Mamba 4x4 armored vehicles to Niger in a ceremony August 5, 2020. The equipment will aid the West African nation and its G5 Sahel Joint Force partners in the fight against terrorism in the region. Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link The United States donated more than $8 million in military equipment including armored vehicles Mamba MK7 to Niger in a ceremony on August 5, 2020. (Picture source United States Africa Command) The military equipment donated by the United States includes 15 Osprea MK7 MAMBA 4x4 wheeled armored personnel carriers, four Osprea MK7 MAMBA armored command vehicles, three Osprea MK7 MAMBA armored ambulances, two Toyota land cruiser ambulances, and four armored vehicle mechanic toolsets. The U.S. will also provide maintenance support for the equipment. The Mamba MK7 is the latest generation in the Mamba family of 4x4 armored vehicles designed and manufactured by the company Osprea. The Mamba was one of the most successful wheeled armored vehicles designed to protect multi-role forces operating in mine-threatened environments. Thousands of Mamba vehicles have been built, and most are still in service in the military, policing and peacekeeping operations, across Africa and the world, and spawning many variants in extensive use by US and NATO forces, such as the RG-31, RG-32 and RG-33. The G5 Sahel Joint Force member countries are Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger. The Joint Force’s missions include combating counterterrorism, transnational organized crime, and trafficking in the Sahel, a region that has seen an increase in violence since 2017. The U.S. and Niger have developed a long-standing partnership that includes military training exercises as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support for counterterrorism activities. https://www.armyrecognition.com/def..._mamba_mk7_4x4_armored_vehicles_to_niger.html