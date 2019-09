Normally I don't listen or believe him but lets see what he is saying or trying to show us ..



Apart from who bring Daesh from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan is still a mystery ,and it can't be done without at least 1 powerful country dragging their fighters from War zones and putting them (conveniently) close to Pakistan borders . From the looks of it, They indeed looks very well trained and their body language is shouting that they are not been trained by some rag tag militia but a proper Army or SF group . If ISIS-K holds ground in Nanghar and Kunar which they pretty much did already it means trouble for Pakistan specially KPK and Baluchistan .



What we as Pakistani should do ...

1) We should support a group in Afghanistan who will keep an eye on ISIS and when possible eliminate its commanders or fighters .



2) Finish those damn 475 forts as soon as possible, add 200-300 more along the border , Give them 20mm , Artillery , Tanks , Attack Helicopters and Armed drones .



3) Kick Out Afghans ASAP cause this is where ISIS will get its recruits in Pakistan who will work as their sleeper cells .



4) Eliminate any side line group like JuA , Hizb Ul Tehrir etc make sure their leaders are constantly targeted and killed by ISI or CTD .



5) It is time to finally start Air raids in Afghanistan close to Border Areas , If Army or Air force can not do that than they don't deserve to be on their positions .



6) Counter the RAW+NDS network through various means, disrupt their activities by any means necessary.



7) Stationed big numbers of Army in those Former Agencies now KPK, raise more FC recruits from the Tribal Areas, Armed some of those Lashkers who are PRO Pakistan and ready to fight with FC/Army .



8) Create a extensive Network of Spies in KPK Agencies and Afghanistan , make sure we know about their activities and plans .



9) Involve Pakistani Media , make sure Army ask media to promote Nationalism and denounce any sectarian divide in Pakistan, Full coverage of ISIS and their terror activities , and make sure no one from Journalist community keep any kind of soft corner for ISIS or Taliban or any group .



10) Restrict the Madarsas in Pakistan, know who is studying there what they are teaching , Cities like Karachi , Lahore , Islamabad , Peshawar , Rawalpindi needs extra security with extra intelligence gathering .



11) Bring all National institutions in to the loop to have intelligence on suspected People and their activities such as Nadra , Telecommunications , Police , Local Mosques , etc



12) We must improve the Gear and Equipment for our Police , bring in more well trained officers , give them better Guns , Vests , Armored Cars , Proper training from like SF , Keep Rangers on Stand-by for all major Cities.



13) Keep a strict eye on Rural area because that is where mostly uneducated and extremists live and dwell in the dark corners , we gotta make sure that we don't have things like Junubi Punjab or Punjabi or Mahajir or Baloch Taliban kind of situation .



14) Keep an eye on Every American , Afghan , British , Indian , Iranian , Emirati , Saudi , Qatari where they go , who they meet , where they are investing , whom they are in contacts with etc .



15) Make sure we dedicate one whole department from the ISI to make sure that People from educated class such as Journalists , Lawyers , Judges , Military personnel , Civil Authority , etc are constantly monitored and keep them in check, anyone who shows the signs of been Radicalized should be instantly taken care of by hook or by crook .

