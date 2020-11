Biden win much more likely.



But... for the first time since consistently supporting Democrats since Bill Clinton 1992, I am not as enthusiastic about Dems as I used to be. On the contrary, I might choose Trump tomorrow! Here is my reasoning:



Pro Trump Factors:

Better chances of peace in Afghanistan than Biden's same old.

Attempt to put brakes on the tech visa/job outsourcing

A loud but on the whole a non overt war foreign policy

Clamping down on the thugs destroying the cities of America in the name of protests.

Opening up of the country--it's needed!



Pro Biden Factors:

A predictable foreign policy with reaching out to Iran and China.

Senators like Sanders and the liberal Left open to listen to Kashmir situation

Better healthcare options (Affordable Care Act retained/improved)

Calming down of the racial tensions rhetoric in America

Building bridges with the world instead of isolationism

Protection of Roe vs Wade