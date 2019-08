The resolution called for (1) simultaneous and progressive demilitarisation by both India and Pakistan to the point where the remaining force would "not cause fear at any point of time to the people on either side of cease-fire line." (2) The northern areas to be administered by local authorities, subjucted to UN supervision (3) The Council to appoint a United Nations Representative to assist in the preparations and implementation of the demilitarization program, to advise the Governments of India and Pakistan as well as those of the Council, to exercise all of the power and responsibilities of the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan, to arrange for the Plebiscite Administrator to assume all the functions assigned to him at the appropriate stage of demilitarization and to report to the Council as he saw necessary.



The resolution 80 marked a shift from the resolution 47 which called for Pakistan to withdraw first. Resolution 80 asked India and Pakistan to withdraw their troops simultaneously for the purpose of plebiscite. This attempt at equality did not find India's agreement. The resolution passed with eight votes in favour; India and Yugoslavia abstained, and the Soviet Union was absent when voting took place.

