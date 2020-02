The new United Nations (UN) E-Government survey ranks digital services across 40 cities, with Moscow topping the list, followed by Cape Town and Tallinn, then London and Paris.The remaining cities in the top 10 are Sydney, Amsterdam, Seoul, Rome and Warsaw.The UN compiles a survey every two years to look at how governments can use e-government and ICT technologies to build sustainable and resilient societies. However, this is the first time the survey has also looked at digital services in specific cities.The survey analysed cities’ performance via a Local Online Services Index (LOSI), developed by the UN. Each city was analysed against 60 LOSI indicators across four different criteria groups.Municipal websites were assessed in terms of technical performance such as browser/mobile compatibility and ease of navigation, as well as quality and volume of content and information.Cities were also assessed on digital services – e.g. the number of digital services implemented, such as portal authentication, e-procurement service, online vacancies, etc; and citizen engagement and e-participation – e.g. engagement mechanisms, such as feedback/complaint facilities, social networking features, online voting processes, etc.Moscow scored 55 out of the 60 indicators, with the most indicators for content and citizen engagement.Andrey Belozerov, Strategy and Innovations Advisor to the CIO of Moscow, commented: “We are glad to hear that Moscow is leading e-government in the world. It is our priority to provide as many digital services as we can to simplify citizens’ lives. Moscow is a case study for other Russian cities to replicate the model throughout the entire country in the very near future."Muscovites have access to over 222 public digital services provided by city authorities. In 2017, citizens in Moscow used these services over 259 million times – a 31 percent increase on 2016.The most popular services are retrieving school grades; home utilities metering; traffic fine payment; and making an appointment with the doctor.In 2014, Moscow launched its Active Citizen e-voting platform. It is a non-political e-voting system that allows citizens to have their say on a wide range of issues, such as new public transport routes and speed limits in the city centre.Active Citizen has over 2.1 million users, and 100 million votes have been submitted over 3,600 polls. Recently, the Active Citizen platform incorporated blockchain technology to increase transparency.