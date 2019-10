Yes , We all are aware that the Current Global Situation and on that the United States of America Sanctions on France, Germany, United Kingdom, Poland, Sweden and other European Union Member Countries.



European Union Member States have already Signal that for them People's Republic of China should have United Nations Headquarters but Majority of United Nations Member Countries including the Union of India, Republic of Turkey, Arab Countries, African Countries, Kingdom of Japan, Republic of Indonesia, Republic of Malaysia where the World Largest Populations Dwells in these Countries and even these Countries are having Natural Resources are happy for United Nations Headquarters is in United States of America.



People's Republic of China do have the support of European Powers along with the Rus Federation and Central Asian Republic's and the set of Nations like Myanmar, Bhutan, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Koreas. But still that doesnt counts the Majority of United Nations Member States.

Click to expand...