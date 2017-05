Two, including infant, killed after terror shootout in Saudi Arabia’s Qatif

The incident took place at Al-Masoura neighborhood

The shooting also damaged construction equipment for the demolition of dilapidated houses. (Supplied)

The spokesperson added that workers of the company executing one of the development projects in the district of Al-Masoura in the province of Qatif were subjected to heavy firing by the terrorists.



The terrorists were staying in abandoned houses and used the Al-Masoura neighborhood as a base to execute kidnappings and attacks on innocent citizens.



The ministry also called on the culprits to surrender themselves to the authorities and confirmed that one of the wanted men was killed during the confrontations.

The attack was intended to stop the development project adopted in the area.

The shooting also damaged construction equipment for the demolition of dilapidated houses in the neighborhood. The neighborhood was the site of the latest security operation to eliminate wanted Walid al-Arid.



Shiite scholars plead with terrorists to give up arms

In a statement, eight senior clerics expressed concern over the violent incidents in Awwamiyah, condemning terrorism and the use of weapons.

They demanded terrorists put down their weapons and surrender.

They said the use of violence is neither legal nor is it a feasible way to solve problems. Terrorism only complicates matters, undermines stability and threatens the interests of the country and its people, they added.

They emphasized that the country’s security and governance are the responsibility of the state, and called on young people to abandon violence and resort to peace and dialogue to demand their rights.