Last Updated On12:49 pmUnited Motors launched Bravo car with advance features in Pakistan.LAHORE (Web Desk) – United Motors (pvt) Limited has launched a new 800 CC car in Pakistan on Saturday night. The car launching was held at a local hotel in Lahore.Bravo is a hatchback car with an 800cc 3-cylinder water-cooled engine capable of producing 40 BHP and 60NM torque.From powered windows to digital cluster meter, to touch display infotainment unit to reversing cam, the car comes with all the things most people demand from modern vehicles.There is no other locally assembled mini-hatchback as equipped as this Bravo.United Bravo comes with features having powered windows, rear parking camera, seat-belt warning indicator, touchscreen infotainment system, a wooden interior, RPM and speedometer dials etc.Options like power steering, central locking, and air-conditioner are also included in this vehicle.The price of United Bravo is Rs 850,000.Price is 1 lakh more than it should be to stay competitive