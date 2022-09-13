What's new

United Microelectronics Corp founder tells Taiwanese who are pro-China to go back to 'motherland'

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,040
27
19,561
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.taiwannews.com.tw

UMC founder tells Taiwanese who are pro-China to go back to 'motherland' | Taiwan News | 2022-09-08 17:54:00

Tsao asks Taiwanese 'Do you want to be Ukraine or Afghanistan?' | 2022-09-08 17:54:00
www.taiwannews.com.tw www.taiwannews.com.tw

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) founder and former chairman Robert Tsao (曹興誠) in a radio interview on Wednesday (Sept. 7) told those who identify with China to "please go back to the 'great motherland.'"

During an interview with Pop Radio host Tsai Shi-ping (蔡詩萍) on Wednesday, Tsao pointed out that the nature of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) does not focus on truth, goodness, and beauty, but rather on "hatred and class struggle." Tsao argued that Taiwan's civilization is already much more advanced than China's.

The UMC founder also argued that the cultures on the two sides of the strait are vastly different. "With different cultures and different civilizations, how can Taiwan integrate with China," asked Tsao.

Regarding the "1992 consensus," Tsao said bluntly, "The 1992 consensus has been sentenced to death by Xi Jinping." The "1992 consensus" has been presented as "one China, different interpretations," but Xi thinks it is simply "one China" and no other respective interpretations, said Tsao.

Tsai pointed out that Taiwan should choose carefully, "Do you want to be Ukraine or Afghanistan?" He argued that Ukraine vowed not to retreat, and the world supported them, and if Taiwan stands up to China and "fights to the end, the whole world will be willing to help."

Regarding differences of opinion within Taiwan, Tsao bluntly said, "Today, those who identify with China and the Communist Party, please go back to the 'great motherland.'" Tsao said that since he lives in Taiwan, he wishes to "defend this land, defend the existing way of life, and cherish the civilization that Taiwan already has" and he called on Green and Blue political camps to join forces against a common enemy.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
11,502
-3
11,129
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Although I am pro-Chinese reunification as a Pakistani Muslim, some suggest holding a plebiscite to see if Taiwanese want Chinese reunification.
 
L

letsrock

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2019
2,143
-1
1,718
Country
United States
Location
United States
Hamartia Antidote said:
www.taiwannews.com.tw

UMC founder tells Taiwanese who are pro-China to go back to 'motherland' | Taiwan News | 2022-09-08 17:54:00

Tsao asks Taiwanese 'Do you want to be Ukraine or Afghanistan?' | 2022-09-08 17:54:00
www.taiwannews.com.tw www.taiwannews.com.tw

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) founder and former chairman Robert Tsao (曹興誠) in a radio interview on Wednesday (Sept. 7) told those who identify with China to "please go back to the 'great motherland.'"

During an interview with Pop Radio host Tsai Shi-ping (蔡詩萍) on Wednesday, Tsao pointed out that the nature of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) does not focus on truth, goodness, and beauty, but rather on "hatred and class struggle." Tsao argued that Taiwan's civilization is already much more advanced than China's.
Click to expand...
Odd that for somebody dedicated to "truth, goodness, and beauty" - does not even blink to issue the hate statement "go back to" for having an opinion.
 
Zsari

Zsari

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2014
1,879
1
3,473
Country
China
Location
United States
letsrock said:
Odd that for somebody dedicated to "truth, goodness, and beauty" - does not even blink to issue the hate statement "go back to" for having an opinion.
Click to expand...

Just shows the hypocrisy of these people.

Hamartia Antidote said:
www.taiwannews.com.tw

UMC founder tells Taiwanese who are pro-China to go back to 'motherland' | Taiwan News | 2022-09-08 17:54:00

Tsao asks Taiwanese 'Do you want to be Ukraine or Afghanistan?' | 2022-09-08 17:54:00
www.taiwannews.com.tw www.taiwannews.com.tw

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) founder and former chairman Robert Tsao (曹興誠) in a radio interview on Wednesday (Sept. 7) told those who identify with China to "please go back to the 'great motherland.'"

During an interview with Pop Radio host Tsai Shi-ping (蔡詩萍) on Wednesday, Tsao pointed out that the nature of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) does not focus on truth, goodness, and beauty, but rather on "hatred and class struggle." Tsao argued that Taiwan's civilization is already much more advanced than China's.

The UMC founder also argued that the cultures on the two sides of the strait are vastly different. "With different cultures and different civilizations, how can Taiwan integrate with China," asked Tsao.

Regarding the "1992 consensus," Tsao said bluntly, "The 1992 consensus has been sentenced to death by Xi Jinping." The "1992 consensus" has been presented as "one China, different interpretations," but Xi thinks it is simply "one China" and no other respective interpretations, said Tsao.

Tsai pointed out that Taiwan should choose carefully, "Do you want to be Ukraine or Afghanistan?" He argued that Ukraine vowed not to retreat, and the world supported them, and if Taiwan stands up to China and "fights to the end, the whole world will be willing to help."

Regarding differences of opinion within Taiwan, Tsao bluntly said, "Today, those who identify with China and the Communist Party, please go back to the 'great motherland.'" Tsao said that since he lives in Taiwan, he wishes to "defend this land, defend the existing way of life, and cherish the civilization that Taiwan already has" and he called on Green and Blue political camps to join forces against a common enemy.
Click to expand...

Citizens of the Republic of China are Chinese living on Chinese land.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

aziqbal
An increasing number of Taiwanese people want independence
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
aziqbal
aziqbal
aziqbal
Taiwan thanks Australian PM and defence minister for grim warning over China
Replies
0
Views
326
aziqbal
aziqbal
Titanium100
China’s Xi Jinping is forecasting he will invade Taiwan and Biden Vows to respond to any Chinese attempts on Taiwan
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
94
Views
6K
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
Nan Yang
EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Pelosi's son - who secretly joined mom on her controversial trip to Taiwan - is a top investor in Chinese telecoms company, despite H
Replies
0
Views
445
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Stranagor
Reluctant Rival: Beijing’s Approach to US-China Competition
Replies
0
Views
324
Stranagor
Stranagor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom