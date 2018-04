Datsun redi-Go:

One of Pakistan’s leading bike manufacturer United Autos will be launching their 800cc hatchback namely Bravo in the local market. The Bravo is a renamed Dahe Motor DH350. The engine is an 800cc 3-cylinder unit. It is not yet confirmed that what features of DH350 the company will offer. However, Mr. Afzal General Manager sales and marketing United Autos confirmed that the coming hatchback would house all safety features which locally produced hatchbacks lack.United Autos has also applied to Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) for copyright of a vehicle’s design. The company is not only bringing an 800cc car, but also a 1000cc vehicle in the country. And for this, the company had even built its manufacturing plant in Lahore.