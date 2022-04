United Arab Emirates astronaut to fly to space station with SpaceX next year [for 6 month stay on ISS]

United Arab Emirates astronaut to fly to space station with SpaceX next year It will be the first long-duration ISS stay ever for an astronaut from an Arab nation.

On April 27, 2022, Axiom Space and the UAE's Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre signed a deal to send a UAE astronaut to the International Space Station on SpaceX's Crew-6 mission in 2023. (Image credit: Axiom Space/MBRSC)

lasting about six months