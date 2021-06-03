United Airlines orders 15 supersonic aircraft, will begin supersonic air travel starting 2029

waz said:

It was called Concorde.





I'm gonna be on the first flight of this plane from NY to LondonActually that's a big misconception, BA actually did make money on it after they conducted a survey and realized people would pay more, then they raised prices to match that and did make money on it. AF is a different story.