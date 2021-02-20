What's new

United Airlines Boeing 777 N772UA UA328 Denver Honolulu Engine Failure

If it's Boeing, I'm not going.

https://www.rt.com/usa/516184-united-engine-debris-denver/

United Airlines :usflag:
Boeing :usflag:
anything can happen at any time, its just a machine you know may be may be airline maintenance issue or engine defects?
American quality at full display. A decaying company
And how do you know ?? Boeing is not a engine manufacturer, its may be Airline's maintenance issues or engine defects by the manufacturer (P &W/GE)
 
White and Green with M/S said:
anything can happen at any time, its just a machine you know may be may be airline maintenance issue or engine defects?
You are right but not forget history of Boeing and US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) negligence:

"Boeing has released another trove of internal company messages suggesting it lied to regulators, and showing fierce criticism from an unnamed employee who said the crash-prone 737 MAX aircraft was “designed by clowns.”
In its release of the redacted communications on Thursday following an internal probe, Boeing acknowledged some of the messages were “completely unacceptable” and contained “provocative language.” In one missive sent in 2017, an employee castigated the 737 MAX – which was grounded globally last March after a series of fatal crashes – slamming both its designers and ‘supervisors,’ apparently referring to federal regulators.
This airplane is designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys.
https://www.rt.com/usa/477879-boeing-clowns-monkeys-737-max/
Because of this negligence hundereds of people died in Boeing 737 MAX crashes. It's Boeing and US Federal Aviation Administration that killed them.
 
every company in the world whether its small or big somehow related to corruption/bribes, and does Boeing and FAA killed hundreds of peoples intentionally??, Air crashed happened when never been seen problems occurs in an aircraft, so your claims of Boeing and FAA are intentionally killed hundreds of people is ridiculous and absurd
 
