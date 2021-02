United Airlines Boeing 777 N772UA UA328 Denver Honolulu Engine Failure

White and Green with M/S said: anything can happen at any time, its just a machine you know may be may be airline maintenance issue or engine defects? Click to expand...

737 MAX aircraft was "designed by clowns

This airplane is designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys.

You are right but not forget history of Boeing and US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) negligence:"Boeing has released another trove of internal company messages suggesting it lied to regulators, and showing fierce criticism from an unnamed employee who said the crash-proneIn its release of the redacted communications on Thursday following an internal probe, Boeing acknowledged some of the messages wereand containedIn one missive sent in 2017, an employee castigated the 737 MAX – which was grounded globally last March after a series of fatal crashes – slamming both its designers and ‘supervisors,’ apparently referring to federal regulators.Because of this negligence hundereds of people died in Boeing 737 MAX crashes. It's Boeing and US Federal Aviation Administration that killed them.