Unit 731 documentary from NHK sparks controversy in Japan

Aug 10, 2017
Unit 731 documentary from NHK sparks controversy in Japan

16:40, August 15, 2017



http://en.people.cn/NMediaFile/2017/0815/FOREIGN201708151640000142739817984.jpg
http://en.people.cn/n3/2017/0815/c90000-9255707.html
▲ The screenshot of the documentary Unit 731 during World War II

Japanese national broadcaster NHK recently released a documentary about the atrocities of Japan's notorious Unit 731 during World War II, sparking huge controversy among Japanese netizens.

As other WWII documentaries presented Japan as a victim, NHK interviewed many old Japanese soldiers to tell the public the truth.

Unit 731 was a top-secret biological and chemical warfare research base established in Harbin in 1933. According to data, at least 3,000 people were killed in its human experiments, including civilians and prisoners of war from China, Soviet Union, Korea, and Mongolia. Most members of Unit 731 were arrested by the Soviet Red Army after war and tried at the Khabarovsk War Crime Trials.

According to NHK, the unit thoroughly destroyed evidence and former members were forbidden from talking about it. NHK uncovered a 20-plus-hour voice recording used in the trial, where former members of unit discussed how they conducted human experiments on Chinese and Soviets to develop biochemical weapons.

In addition, famous schools as well as scientists, who were honored after the war, were said to have joined the research.

Japanese politician Koike Akira wrote on Twitter that he felt very sorry about the experiments and thinks Japanese medical elites who escaped punishment should tell the truth.

Japanese netizen “Logi” said the records should be stored, as the Abe government is passionate about destroy such historical files.

A different netizen said Japanese right-wingers describe the war as self-defense rather than aggression, and deny the existence of Unit 731, the Nanjing Massacre, and comfort women.


http://en.people.cn/n3/2017/0815/c90000-9255707.html



Commentary

Alas a totally misleading smokescreen once again!

Indeed, the Shiro Ishi's researches were not about biological germ warfare, that would not have been accepted as a bargaining chip after Japan's surrender in 1945 by the U.S. against immunity from prosecution.

Of course it was about something as powerful as the A-bomb, namely electrophysiological research.

The 2008 history documentary "Philosophy of a Knife" produced by the Russian Andrey Iksanov has two scenes that illustrate this: measurements of elecrophysiological activities produced by inflicting severe pain until total loss of consciousness on a female Russian POW, then the direct control of muscular contraction with the aid of needle-electrodes inserted in the spinal cord of a female Russian POW.

In a nutshell Japan has invented psychotronics during the 1930-1940, and sold it to the American at the end of the war.

In addition, the 731 Unit has developed space medicine, such as using minus 200 degrees centigrade temperature with liquid nitrogen on POW and submitting POW to vacuum chamber, also depicted in the documentary, and in support of Japan's FUGO (not to be confused with UFO) or Near Space piloted Airship program, to send spacemen above America riding the polar jet streams in the stratosphere!

These developments would also end up in the hand of the Americans at the end of WWII.

Only those unable to offer high value enough researches in the eyes of the U.S. victors, such as the German Josef Mengele (research on twins, etc) would be sent to the War Crimes Tribunal!
For the others, the reward would be a new life in the U.S. and a work contract with the military. For instance, the German team of Hubertus Strughold (1898-1986) that lead similar space medicine research on live POW would also escape prosecution and continue their works for the U.S. military in America after WWII.


To clarify the still little known "Nipponese Space Program during WWII", I will publish all my findings on a dedicated thread, when I have the time! Below a brief sneek peek.

Imperial Japanese Army Noborito Laboratory activity timeline

Code: 
╔══════╦══════════╦═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗
║ Year ║ Month    ║ Milestone                                                                           ║
╠══════╬══════════╬═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣
║ 1936 ║ December ║ Research on Microwave weapons（く号兵器） started                                      ║
╠══════╬══════════╬═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣
║ 1938 ║ April    ║ Research on Lightning generator weapons（ら号兵器） started                            ║
╠══════╬══════════╬═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣
║ 1941 ║ June     ║ Experiments conducted on live human subjects by Unit 731 in Manchuria;              ║
║      ║          ║ Note: this includes vacuum chamber for future space flight, directed energy weapons ║
╠══════╬══════════╬═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣
║ 1943 ║ November ║ First stratospheric balloon（ふ号兵器）prototype completed                            ║
╠══════╬══════════╬═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣
║ 1944 ║ February ║ Stratospheric balloon flight tested in Chiba Prefecture Ichinomiya coast            ║
╠══════╬══════════╬═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣
║ 1944 ║ November ║ Start of stratospheric balloon bombing campaign on US mainland                      ║
╚══════╩══════════╩═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝
(only in Japanese) http://www.meiji.ac.jp/noborito/about/index.html


http://blogimg.goo.ne.jp/user_image/1e/61/9027d3d1f5dadf4dfaf12bdacce7602d.jpg
http://blog.goo.ne.jp/ruribo0209/e/ae4059113f5cd2242b85e3735eec3db7
▲ Noborito Lab 9th Institute museum: some of the various directed energy weapons (microwave, UV, IR, Ultra sound, etc) and other automated/remote controlled platforms research


Feasibility of studying the ionizing radiation effect on the human central nervous system


By 1935, Nishina had acquired sufficient funding to build a cyclotron of his own.
With advice from Lawrence and the experience gained by his assistants, Yasaki and Sagane, whom he had sent to Berkeley, it was brought into operation by April 1937 – the first outside the US - a remarkable achievement considering how well established all the European laboratories were.
...
as experiments began he was already ordering parts for a 60-inch cyclotron, just as Lawrence was in Berkeley.
This came into operation for the first time in 1939 producing 9-MeV protons, a world record for a brief period, though with very low beam intensity.
In fact, some major redesign was needed, ... that the intensity was raised to 4 μA, and then quickly to 180 μA of protons and 350 μA of deuterons, enabling a full experimental program to begin.



http://www.nishina.riken.go.jp/researcher/seminar_past/nishina120/craddock.pdf


Nipponese space medicine in the 1940s
  • Andrey Iskanov's Philosophy of a Knife (2008) is a Russian documentary representing artistic thus crude and gory but inaccurate reconstitution of Lieutenant-General Shiro Ishii's Unit 731 of the Kwantung Army most notorious experiments on live human subjects.

    Of special interest is the last experiment of the film, involving a vacuum pressure chamber in order to study the effect of decompression on the human organism.

    The purpose was to discover how much time a man would have, before complete loss of consciousness, if it was to be a breakdown high in the sky.

    At one second the pressure in the chamber containing a man was lowered from 192 to less than 2.

  • Bonus hint: Man Behind the Sun is another historical war series movies dedicated to the reconstitution of Unit 731's human experimentations.

    There is only one experiment worthy to be mentioned, in the second opus, known as Maruta 2: Laboratory of the Devil (1992) and directed by Godfrey Ho.

    An experiment that involved the use of minus 200 degrees liquid nitrogen, allowing cryogenic temperature to be tested on humans, conditions hinting at preparation for space missions.

    Quote: "human bones immersed into liquid nitrogen at minus two hundred become very brittle"

https://c1.staticflickr.com/9/8218/8428461383_82e25096b6_c.jpg
http://
Key data: Harbin Unit 731 Japanese Warfare Museum - modern but inaccurate depiction of vacuum pressure chamber experiments in preparation for manned space missions


http://manage.731museum.org.cn/att/news/201401/27/426665892750.jpg
http://www.731museum.org.cn/system/201402/101287.html
▲ Japanese Army Unit 731: the first cryogenic experimentations were conducted in this building completed in 1940.

Hint at future Nipponese manned stratospheric super-heavy airship

January-February 1968

Shimuzu Rikuro, a former press attache of the Japanese Embassy in Argentina and manager of the Domei News Agency in that country, stated that the balloons were a "prelude to something big."

http://www.airpower.maxwell.af.mil/airchronicles/aureview/1968/jan-feb/conley.html


Vol 14 No 178 Post Register 1945-06-04

Japanese propagandists predicted Monday the United States would be attacked in "the near future by bomb carrying stratosphere balloons manned by death defying Japanese pilots." The broadcast, by Japanese Domei news agency and recorded by the federal communications commission, said Lt. Col. Shozo Nakajima, propaganda spokesman of the Nipponese armed services, made the prediction. Nakajima said the pilotless balloon attacks, recently disclosed by the U. S. army, were launched against America last March 10, Japanese army day, and that hundreds of them had been released from Japan every day since. "The spokesman pointed out," Domei added, "that thus far these attacks have been on an experimental scale and he predicted that when actual results of the experiment have been obtained, large scale attacks with death defying airmen manning the balloons will be launched." The dispatch, dated Singapore added: "The balloon bomb is one of Japan's unique originations and it is specially significant in that by the use of this method of bombing we can attack the enemy mainland directly from Japan — something that the enemy cannot boast of.

http://cdm15999.contentdm.oclc.org/cdm/ref/collection/p15999coll12/id/103194
 

Unit 731: The Horrors of the 'Asian Auschwitz' and Why You've Never Heard of It
By Jeffrey Rindskopf -
May 20, 2016
By Jeffrey Rindskopf -
May 20, 2016
http://firsttoknow.com/unit-731-horrors-asian-auschwitz-youve-never-heard/

(graphic pix deleted before posting)

The scientists of Unit 731 called their subjects “matures.” The term translates loosely to “logs” — a telling indication of how they were treated, as pieces of wood rather than living creatures.

Though now called the Asian Auschwitz, Unit 731 was originally known as the “Epidemic and Water Purification Unit,” a deceptively benign name. It was home to the some of the most horrific cases of human experimentation ever recorded.

The sprawling complex, nearly four square-miles in area, is thought to be responsible for roughly 200,000 deaths. Korean and Chinese nationals form the vast majority of the deceased, but the complex in the city of Harbin, now part of Northeast China, also held its fair share of Pacific Islanders, Russians, South East Asians, and Allied POWs.
Unlike its notorious European counterpart, the prisoners of Unit 731 were not held out of prejudice but out of convenience, to facilitate the world’s largest biological warfare program. They were human lab rats, and they died from causes as diverse as germ warfare tests, amputation, explosive weapons testing, and vivisection.

Those inside the compound often died of vivisection. One of the medical researchers involved at Unit 731 explained to Take a Moment the process of vivisection conducted on men, women and children, usually without anesthetic:

I WAS ORDERED TO WASH THAT PERSON’S BODY WITH A DECK BRUSH BEFORE HE OR SHE WAS TAKEN INTO THE DISSECTION ROOM NAKED BY A MEMBER OF THE SPECIAL TEAM. THE FIRST TIME, I TREMBLED. ONE TEAM MEMBER WAS LISTENING TO THE HEARTBEAT WITH A STETHOSCOPE. ONE WAS STANDING HOLDING A KNIFE. THE MOMENT THE STETHOSCOPE WAS REMOVED FROM THE EAR, A KNIFE WENT INTO THE BODY. I DID NOT KNOW, BUT ACCORDING TO DOCTORS, THIS TIMING WAS VERY IMPORTANT, BECAUSE IF THE TIMING WAS WRONG, WE COULD GET BLOOD ALL OVER US, AND THEN WE COULD GET INFECTED.

Japanese officials wanted to find out the best way to treat shrapnel wounds in wounded soldiers. This desire to keep their soldiers alive and fighting resulted in some of the most violent deaths of Unit 731. Prisoners were tied to wooden stakes beside a bomb placed at various distances. Researchers detonated the bomb and conducted surgery on those who survived, or else proceeded straight to autopsy.

The prisoners were often used as human targets — for flamethrowers and chemical weapons as well as bombs. They had organs removed while they were still alive, even awake, so experimenters could observe them before decomposition altered their state.

Some prisoners had their arms severed to study the effects of blood loss. Sometimes the limbs were reattached or put on ice and thawed to observe the rot and gangrene that set in. Other victims were locked in gas chambers filled with chemicals weapons, or placed in giant centrifuges that spun until those inside perished. Scientists hung some upside down until they choked to death. They injected air into their arteries, or horse urine into their kidneys.

Japan’s widespread use of germ warfare began inside Unit 731. The experimenters had the deadly pathogens at their fingertips, but they sought new ways to deliver the pathogens to cause widespread death.

They were successful on several accounts, developing the defoliation bacilli bomb and the flea bomb. These bombs, often made of porcelain, held fleas carrying bubonic plague, anthrax, typhoid, and dysentery. Fleas were bred by the container-full.

The bombs were dropped on parts of China not yet occupied by Japan to contaminate crops and water supplies. Other times, diseases were spread by giving poisoned candies to children. Japanese scientists wearing hazmat suits might come to the infected towns to inspect the dead bodies to test their work and improve upon it in the future.

BBC estimates these biological weapons killed more than 300,000 confused civilians between 1938-1945.
Despite the devastation inside the walls of Unit 731, scientists never ran short of victims.

“There were always 2,000 or 3,000 logs [people] prepared. There were two burning places and there were always burning dead bodies,” said Shoichi Matsumoto, a Unit 731 bomber pilot.

The deaths at Unit 731 and from the resulting biological weapons never received the same press the crimes of Auschwitz and its “angel of death” Josef Mengele did. There were no Nuremberg Trials, and the perpetrators of the experiments were never brought to justice. Many of them, including Unit 731’s commander and sadist mastermind Shiro Ishii, were honored for service to their country.

Once the Japanese surrendered in 1945, the US government dominated Japanese affairs and discovered the extent of their human experiments. The adversarial dynamics of the cold were already setting in at that point. Officials understood that the findings were valuable, however horrific, since they could never conduct such experiments themselves, and must be kept from the Russians at all costs.

The US officials offered the Japanese scientists responsible a deal: immunity from prosecution in exchange for all experimental data. US General Douglas MacArthur wrote President Truman in 1947, saying “additional data, possibly some statements from Ishii probably can be obtained by informing Japanese involved that information will be retained in intelligence channels and will not be employed as ‘War Crimes’ evidence.”

Despite US efforts to keep the data collected from Unit 731’s singularly sadistic experiments from the Russians, Soviet officials learned of the research during their prosecution of 12 Unit 731 leaders. Those men were sentenced to time in a labor camp, and the USSR used their research to construct a biological research facility of their own in Sverdlovsk.

The 12 officials sentenced in Russia were exceptions. Some of the doctors of Unit 731 rose to prominence in Japan’s post-war medical world, abetted by US occupying forces. The Japanese government has never fully acknowledged the atrocities committed in their nation’s name.
 
Why the outcry when the truth is told upon them? I guess it's right to deny Japanese of world leadership since they are still not mature enough to take responsible?
 
Beast said:
Why the outcry when the truth is told upon them? I guess it's right to deny Japanese of world leadership since they are still not mature enough to take responsible?
Click to expand...
Don't worry, they are no going to have strategic bombers, nuclear weapons, ICBMs, SLBM, SSBNs, CVNs, manned spacecrafts and space stations any time soon.

Braindeads will stay in the backyard of great nations.
 
Galactic Penguin SST said:
Alas a totally misleading smokescreen once again!

Indeed, the Shiro Ishi's researches were not about biological germ warfare, that would not have been accepted as a bargaining chip after Japan's surrender in 1945 by the U.S. against immunity from prosecution.

Of course it was about something as powerful as the A-bomb, namely electrophysiological research.

The 2008 history documentary "Philosophy of a Knife" produced by the Russian Andrey Iksanov has two scenes that illustrate this: measurements of elecrophysiological activities produced by inflicting severe pain until total loss of consciousness on a female Russian POW, then the direct control of muscular contraction with the aid of needle-electrodes inserted in the spinal cord of a female Russian POW.

In a nutshell Japan has invented psychotronics during the 1930-1940, and sold it to the American at the end of the war.

In addition, the 731 Unit has developed space medicine, such as using minus 200 degrees centigrade temperature with liquid nitrogen on POW and submitting POW to vacuum chamber, also depicted in the documentary, and in support of Japan's FUGO (not to be confused with UFO) or Near Space piloted Airship program, to send spacemen above America riding the polar jet streams in the stratosphere!

These developments would also end up in the hand of the Americans at the end of WWII.

Only those unable to offer high value enough researches in the eyes of the U.S. victors, such as the German Josef Mengele (research on twins, etc) would be sent to the War Crimes Tribunal!
For the others, the reward would be a new life in the U.S. and a work contract with the military. For instance, the German team of Hubertus Strughold (1898-1986) that lead similar space medicine research on live POW would also escape prosecution and continue their works for the U.S. military in America after WWII.


To clarify the still little known "Nipponese Space Program during WWII", I will publish all my findings on a dedicated thread, when I have the time! Below a brief sneek peek.
Click to expand...


Finally, more smoking gun:
First ever mention of FUGO balloon development in Manchuria, and its alleged use as a carrier for germ warfare directed against the Republic of China.
All official US versions since 1945 have always claimed that these balloon-bombs where only developed in the Japanese mainland, and only carrying explosive, while targeting only the North American continent! :lock:

At this rate, we might have more declassified evidences on the Japanese psychotronics researches, by 2087!:sleep:


Evidence shows Unit 731 used ceramic bombs, balloons in germ warfare

2017-09-18 14:55:23

HARBIN, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Ceramics and balloons were used as biological bombs on Chinese civilians and prisoners of war by a Japanese chemical warfare unit, according to a Chinese museum.

Many ceramic bombs and a three-meter-tall white balloon are on display at the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Unit 731 produced about 2,000 ceramic bombs from 1937 to 1942, a staff member of the museum said on Monday, the 86th anniversary of the September 18 Incident.

On Sept. 18, 1931, the Japanese Imperial Army blew up a section of railway near the city of Shenyang, capital of Liaoning Province neighboring Heilongjiang. The incident started a large-scale Japanese invasion of China that would last 14 years.

Metal bombs required a lot of gunpowder to explode, and extremely high temperatures could easily destroy bacteria, so the Japanese began using ceramic bombs, which held anthrax and bubonic plague-carrier fleas, according to the museum staff member.

Ceramic bombs required very little gunpowder and when they exploded the biological agents were dispersed into the air, the staff member explained, adding that each plane could carry ten ceramic bombs containing around 5,000 fleas, which could kill a large number of domestic animals within one to two hours.

To help the diseases proliferate, the Japanese also used hot-air balloons to distribute plague-carrier fleas.

Infected clothing and supplies were also dropped to spread deadly pathogens.

"The evidence is new proof of the atrocities committed by the Japanese army," said Jin Chengmin, curator of the museum. "It serves as a warning for us to remember history and cherish peace."

Unit 731 was a top-secret biological and chemical warfare research base established in Harbin as the nerve center of Japanese biological warfare in China and Southeast Asia during WWII.

Civilians and prisoners of war from China, the Soviet Union, the Korean Peninsula and Mongolia all perished at the hands of Japanese scientists.

The retreating Japanese blew up the base when the Soviet Union army took Harbin in 1945.

http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2017-09/18/c_136618171.htm


七三一部队曾把陶瓷和热气球变成细菌炸弹

2017-09-18 11:43


http://www.hlj.xinhuanet.com/news/2016-12/12/135894109_14812920670581n.JPG
http://www.hlj.xinhuanet.com/news/2016-12/12/c_135894109.htm?from=timeline
▲ 七三一部队为了提高细菌投撒效率，除进行陶瓷细菌炸弹的研究外，又相继研制了细菌炮弹、手杖式细菌喷射器和细菌气球等其他类型的细菌武器。


http://www.hlj.xinhuanet.com/news/2016-12/12/135894109_14812920671361n.JPG
http://www.hlj.xinhuanet.com/news/2016-12/12/c_135894109.htm?from=timeline
▲ 七三一部队为了提高细菌投撒效率，除进行陶瓷细菌炸弹的研究外，又相继研制了细菌炮弹、手杖式细菌喷射器和细菌气球等其他类型的细菌武器。

新华社哈尔滨９月１８日电（记者杨思琪、王建）想起陶瓷，人们常联想到优雅精致；谈及热气球，更是浪漫温馨的象征。而在７０多年前，这些常用来观赏、使用的器物，却被侵华日军第七三一部队用来制作细菌炸弹，成为凶狠残暴与泯灭人性的代名词。

在位于哈尔滨市平房区的侵华日军第七三一部队罪证陈列馆，一个个陶瓷炸弹犹如等待受罚的罪犯静默站立，旁边一支高约３米、直径约２米的白色热气球被固定在低地板上，早已失去了飘扬的能力——它们都曾是侵华期间日军用来施放细菌战剂的大规模杀伤性武器。

据馆内工作人员介绍，细菌战剂是指用来杀伤人员、牲畜和毁坏农作物的致病性微生物及其毒素。作为实施细菌战的大本营，从１９３７年到１９４２年，七三一部队生产陶瓷细菌炸弹产量约２０００枚，鼠疫跳蚤每三四个月就可以培育出４５公斤。

为什么用陶瓷制炸弹？金属制的炮弹在爆裂时需用大量火药，很高的热度会使细菌死亡。薄且轻质的陶瓷，盛放炭疽菌、气性坏疽菌、破伤风菌和带鼠疫菌跳蚤等，仅需使用导爆索或很少量的炸药就可以引爆，内装的细菌溶液就会飘散到空气里，因此陶瓷成为炸弹壳的首选。

这些陶瓷炸弹被命名为“石井陶弹”。“石井”，正是七三一部队的头目、细菌战的元凶石井四郎，从日本京都帝国大学医学部毕业的他一手策划并实施了“以低成本武器获取胜利”的细菌战。

据统计，每架飞机可携带数１０个土陶细菌弹，每个装有５０００只鼠疫跳蚤。经过实验，在爆炸点下吃草的牲畜，仅在１到２个小时内，马死亡７０％，羊死亡９０％。

为了在更大范围内将细菌扩散，二战后期，日本还曾制作很多气球炸弹。与七三一部队关系密切的南京荣字第一六四四部队，曾进行装载在气球上的“鼠疫跳蚤”研究，其中一名队员石田甚太郎曾证实，气球炸弹实际上不是“炸弹”，而是一种作为传播细菌武器的手段而开发出来的气球。

除了陶瓷和气球，七三一部队制作细菌武器的材料包括传单、糖果、棉絮、粮食、自来水笔和手杖式喷射器等。在染上细菌之后，通过派遣特务、别动队等到对方地区进行布撒，以达到破坏、袭扰的目的。

利用这些细菌武器，七三一部队及其他细菌战部队曾在内蒙古、吉林、山东、江西、江苏、浙江、湖南、云南等地实施了大规模细菌战。溃散不愈的伤口、残缺不全的肢体……至今，仍有相当数量的感染者饱受痛苦折磨，在臭气熏天和疼痛如割中备受煎熬。

“在日本投降前夕，七三一部队被迫将其他细菌武器和细菌战剂炸毁，否则这么大量的细菌投撒一旦实施，足以毁灭人类几次。”侵华日军第七三一部队罪证陈列馆馆长金成民认为，这些罪证足见日本军国主义的残忍和野心，警示当代思考科学与战争、医学与伦理，不忘历史，珍爱和平。


http://www.81.cn/gnxw/2017-09/18/content_7760174.htm


Below an example of a Chinese link with the old US version, and in total contradiction with the above new claim. :smart:

二战日本异想天开的气球爆弹, 从日本本土飞到美国要飞行一万公里
http://news.ezhou.cc/article_58369.html
 
kankan326 said:
A provocation to China?

View attachment 426310
Click to expand...
He has no shame.
His grandpa was a war criminal.
Nobusuke Kishi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nobusuke_Kishi
"Known for his brutal rule of the Japanese puppet state Manchukuo in Northeast China, Kishi was called Shōwa no yōkai (昭和の妖怪; "the Shōwa era monster/devil"). After World War II, Kishi was imprisoned for three years as a Class A war crime suspect. However, the U.S. government released him as they considered Kishi to be the best man to lead a post-war Japan in a pro-American direction. As such, he has been called "America's Favorite War Criminal."

Shameless scumbags like these below in Taiwan:




http://news.ifeng.com/a/20150806/44360961_0.shtml



There are shameless scumbags in Mainland China as well:

Shanghai
http://news.toutiaoabc.com/newspark/view.php?app=news&act=view&nid=253722




Harbin

 
Keel said:
He has no shame.
His grandpa was a war criminal.
Nobusuke Kishi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nobusuke_Kishi
"Known for his brutal rule of the Japanese puppet state Manchukuo in Northeast China, Kishi was called Shōwa no yōkai (昭和の妖怪; "the Shōwa era monster/devil"). After World War II, Kishi was imprisoned for three years as a Class A war crime suspect. However, the U.S. government released him as they considered Kishi to be the best man to lead a post-war Japan in a pro-American direction. As such, he has been called "America's Favorite War Criminal."

Shameless scumbags like these below in Taiwan:




http://news.ifeng.com/a/20150806/44360961_0.shtml



There are shameless scumbags in Mainland China as well:

Shanghai
http://news.toutiaoabc.com/newspark/view.php?app=news&act=view&nid=253722




Harbin

Click to expand...

Wrong picture, this one from Yasukuni Shrine.


http://y0.ifengimg.com/af0a411b01107b98/2012/0815/rdn_502b327983c27.jpg
http://news.ifeng.com/photo/hdnews/detail_2012_08/15/16824214_0.shtml#p=5
▲ 日本右翼在靖国神社为军国主义招魂。2012-08-15 13:25

For the true pictures, see the dedicated thread:

China's Far Right Movement
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/chinas-far-right-movement.512670/



kankan326 said:
A provocation to China?

View attachment 426310
Click to expand...

This only shows the abysmal depth at which these braindead zombies have sunk!

Indeed, posing with the explicit reference to Unit 731 would amount to the Germans bragging about the Battle of Kursk (1943), the Battle of Stalingrad (1943) or boasting of the infamous fate of the German battleship KMS Bismarck!

In a nutshell, Shinzo Abe is only rubbing salt on its own wound, that is not a minor one, but an open belly after a self inflicted seppukku!

The current Japanese folks seems so history-illiterated, that they still ignore the scale of their failure, that was the worst of any nation on Earth from all recorded historical times.

In 1945, the Empire of Japan has lost for the first time ever in its two millenia of existence its independence, in a war waged by the Emperor on others nations, and not in a war for repelling an invader.

Worst than anything else, they were the lucky one (the Chosen people, sort of speak), the first to have discovered the power unlocked by applied Quantum Electrodynamics (QED) technologies, developed by Yoshio Nishina's team at RIKEN, and only needed a few years of peacetime.

Only a decade of peace to reap the rewards of the Nichiren's prophecy of the "Final Race War Theory", and advocated by General Kanji Ishiwara, where a period of massive world conflict would precede a golden era of human culture in which the truth of Buddhism would prevail, and where a unified East Asia would defeat the West as the ultimate evolution of the Roman Empire.

Instead, as a result of the February 26 Incident of 1936, the Empire of Japan, under General Hideki Tojo would choose to engage the Empire of Japan in a military confrontation with the US, with the nanshin-ron ("strike south") doctrine.

What the Empire of Japan had failed to achieve, the US occupiers would, with the aid of the captured Japanese psychotronic weaponry and nearspace FUGOs developed in Manchuria, in subduing the entire world in only a few years! Thus turning the same Japanese as their obedient puppets, as illustrated by the pathetic zombiefied Shinzo Abe!


https://www.engineering.com/Portals... Robot/Fukushima_1_Nuclear_Power_Plant_02.jpg
http://www.engineering.com/Designer...62/Robots-Clean-Up-the-Fukushima-Reactor.aspx
▲ Illustration of the Japanese naivety: beautification of the most obnouxious Fukushima Nuclear Reactor, where only outside look matters, or the making of Japan's second nuclear bombing!

:disagree:
 

Suika said:
Contributions here are now over.
For more as time goes on, go to the link (don't mind the google warning, just by pass it):
http://www.tank-net.com/forums/index.php?showforum=49
Click to expand...
Hope we didn't offend anyone here! The move was so sudden and unexpected, reminding one of the Japanese delegation withdrawing from the League of Nations Assembly in Geneva, on February 24, 1933, after the assembly had adopted a report blaming Japan for the events in Manchuria, or Mussolini withdrawing from the League Of Nation on 11 December 1937 for the imposition of sanction against Italy during the Abyssinian war!
:rolleyes:

As the cicada moult (shed its skin) before the next phase of its life cycle, we are sure that @Suika will return soon under another username!
:lol:
 
Galactic Penguin SST said:
Wrong picture, this one from Yasukuni Shrine.


http://y0.ifengimg.com/af0a411b01107b98/2012/0815/rdn_502b327983c27.jpg
http://news.ifeng.com/photo/hdnews/detail_2012_08/15/16824214_0.shtml#p=5
▲ 日本右翼在靖国神社为军国主义招魂。2012-08-15 13:25

For the true pictures, see the dedicated thread:

China's Far Right Movement
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/chinas-far-right-movement.512670/
Click to expand...
You are correct. I was skeptical at first at the pic but there is the misleading link.
Good for you to point this out and the related thread on "China's Far Right Movement"

Galactic Penguin SST said:
This only shows the abysmal depth at which these braindead zombies have sunk!

Indeed, posing with the explicit reference to Unit 731 would amount to the Germans bragging about the Battle of Kursk (1943), the Battle of Stalingrad (1943) or boasting of the infamous fate of the German battleship KMS Bismarck!

In a nutshell, Shinzo Abe is only rubbing salt on its own wound, that is not a minor one, but an open belly after a self inflicted seppukku!

The current Japanese folks seems so history-illiterated, that they still ignore the scale of their failure, that was the worst of any nation on Earth from all recorded historical times.

In 1945, the Empire of Japan has lost for the first time ever in its two millenia of existence its independence, in a war waged by the Emperor on others nations, and not in a war for repelling an invader.

Worst than anything else, they were the lucky one (the Chosen people, sort of speak), the first to have discovered the power unlocked by applied Quantum Electrodynamics (QED) technologies, developed by Yoshio Nishina's team at RIKEN, and only needed a few years of peacetime.

Only a decade of peace to reap the rewards of the Nichiren's prophecy of the "Final Race War Theory", and advocated by General Kanji Ishiwara, where a period of massive world conflict would precede a golden era of human culture in which the truth of Buddhism would prevail, and where a unified East Asia would defeat the West as the ultimate evolution of the Roman Empire.

Instead, as a result of the February 26 Incident of 1936, the Empire of Japan, under General Hideki Tojo would choose to engage the Empire of Japan in a military confrontation with the US, with the nanshin-ron ("strike south") doctrine.

What the Empire of Japan had failed to achieve, the US occupiers would, with the aid of the captured Japanese psychotronic weaponry and nearspace FUGOs developed in Manchuria, in subduing the entire world in only a few years! Thus turning the same Japanese as their obedient puppets, as illustrated by the pathetic zombiefied Shinzo Abe!


https://www.engineering.com/Portals/0/BlogFiles/DesignerEdge/1212/12-11-12 - Fukashima Robot/Fukushima_1_Nuclear_Power_Plant_02.jpg
http://www.engineering.com/Designer...62/Robots-Clean-Up-the-Fukushima-Reactor.aspx
▲ Illustration of the Japanese naivety: beautification of the most obnouxious Fukushima Nuclear Reactor, where only outside look matters, or the making of Japan's second nuclear bombing!

:disagree:
Click to expand...
The zombie was voted into office for a third time and has become the third longest serving PM in jpn. That is an indication jpn is going toward more fascism which is overturning their hard-earned portrayal as pacifists. Many idiots like the Chinese wasabis, are still buying that "where a unified East Asia would defeat the West as the ultimate evolution of the Roman Empire."

 
Keel said:
You are correct. I was skeptical at first at the pic but there is the misleading link.
Good for you to point this out and the related thread on "China's Far Right Movement"



The zombie was voted into office for a third time and has become the third longest serving PM in jpn. That is an indication jpn is going toward more fascism which is overturning their hard-earned portray as pacifists. Many idiots like the Chinese wasabis, are still buying that "where a unified East Asia would defeat the West as the ultimate evolution of the Roman Empire."

Click to expand...
"Chinese wasabis" like 联想集团有限公司 (LENOVO)?:rofl:


http://web.popo8.com/201709/20/5/46c5836c0c.jpg
http://news.toutiaoabc.com/newspark/index.php?act=view&nid=258910
▲ 联想台湾分公司官网918惊现日本军旗


http://web.popo8.com/201709/20/8/aa16c586b6.jpg
http://news.toutiaoabc.com/newspark/index.php?act=view&nid=258910
▲ 联想台湾分公司官网918惊现日本军旗


http://web.popo8.com/201709/20/4/55206317db.jpg
http://news.toutiaoabc.com/newspark/index.php?act=view&nid=258910
▲ 联想台湾分公司官网918惊现日本军旗

Or the "people.cn" moderators team (bananas :victory:)?


http://
http://en.people.cn/n3/2017/0907/c90000-9265915.html
▲ Comments spreading nazi white supremacist hate, approved by the "people.cn" moderators!


http://
http://en.people.cn/n3/2017/0907/c90000-9265915.html
▲ Comments spreading nazi white supremacist hate, approved by the "people.cn" moderators!

And indeed, the West did not resist very long back in 1947!:omghaha::omghaha::omghaha:


http://i.imgur.com/bXEFf51.jpg
http://
▲ The West quickly defeated indeed!
 

Keel said:
Many idiots like the Chinese wasabis, are still buying that "where a unified East Asia would defeat the West as the ultimate evolution of the Roman Empire."
Click to expand...


http://dejima-network.pref.nagasaki.../2014/02/6c6b54a79635386c63762616598a6112.jpg
http://www.arte.tv/guide/de/048313-000/koxinga-general-seeraeuber-held
▲ KOXINGA or the root of the Japanese belief that the West can quickly be defeated!


http://
http://
▲ The West quickly defeated indeed, as depicted in Heart Of Iron II!
Faction selection screen



http://
http://
▲ The West quickly defeated indeed, as depicted in Heart Of Iron II!
The rise of the FUGO


http://
http://
▲ The West quickly defeated indeed, as depicted in Heart Of Iron II!
Zapped


http://
http://
▲ The West quickly defeated indeed, as depicted in Heart Of Iron II!
"To Ike With compliments From Yoshi"

:lol:
 

Keel said:
Many idiots like the Chinese wasabis, are still buying that "where a unified East Asia would defeat the West as the ultimate evolution of the Roman Empire."
Click to expand...
Images from Indochina, where tribute is officially paid to the FUGOs, instrumental in the demise of the West!


https://defence.pk/pdf/attachments/img_1374-jpg.452198/?temp_hash=4c38f622dde651252d19936be94dc7a0
http://
▲ Dien Bien Phu, or the beginning of the end of the French Empire


https://defence.pk/pdf/attachments/img_1611-jpg.452199/?temp_hash=4c38f622dde651252d19936be94dc7a0
http://
▲ Dien Bien Phu, or the beginning of the end of the French Empire


https://defence.pk/pdf/attachments/...3/?temp_hash=4c38f622dde651252d19936be94dc7a0
https://plus.google.com/photos/photo/111901158062830631644/6419412776846290802
https://www.google.com/maps/place/2...:0x0!8m2!3d21.392344!4d103.015982?hl=en&dcr=0
Geolocation:
21°23'32.4"N 103°00'57.5"E
21.392344, 103.015982

▲ Dien Bien Phu, or the beginning of the end of the French Empire
Street lamp post as a FUGO hovering over the world, notice the purple death ray


https://defence.pk/pdf/attachments/img_1874-jpg.452200/?temp_hash=4c38f622dde651252d19936be94dc7a0
http://
▲ Dien Bien Phu, or the beginning of the end of the French Empire
Street lamp post as a FUGO hovering over the world, notice the purple death ray


https://defence.pk/pdf/attachments/img_1935-jpg.452201/?temp_hash=4c38f622dde651252d19936be94dc7a0
http://
▲ Normal Indochinese street lamp post in nearby town


https://defence.pk/pdf/attachments/img_1961-jpg.452202/?temp_hash=4c38f622dde651252d19936be94dc7a0
http://
▲ Normal Indochinese street lamp post in a nearby city


:enjoy:
 

Keel said:
Many idiots like the Chinese wasabis, are still buying that "where a unified East Asia would defeat the West as the ultimate evolution of the Roman Empire."
Click to expand...
Meanwhile, 7 decades later in the U.S. occupied French capital...


https://defence.pk/pdf/attachments/...2/?temp_hash=5dfeafbb249875f1f76a48fe5839f45b

▲ French President's comment as displayed by the French TV...(9 Feb 2018)
:o:

https://defence.pk/pdf/attachments/...3/?temp_hash=5dfeafbb249875f1f76a48fe5839f45b
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/961929436999438336
https://twitter.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/961929436999438336
Geolocation:
48°52'14.3"N 2°19'00.3"E
48.870641, 2.316754
▲ French President's comment as displayed in twitter. 3:47 AM - 9 Feb 2018


https://defence.pk/pdf/attachments/...6/?temp_hash=5dfeafbb249875f1f76a48fe5839f45b
Geolocation:
48°49'25.1"N 2°21'55.1"E
48.823649, 2.365292
▲ Meanwhile, 7 decades later in the U.S. occupied French capital
:smart:
 

