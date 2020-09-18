Unit 731 documentary from NHK sparks controversy in Japan

▲ The screenshot of the documentary Unit 731 during World War II

Nipponese Space Program during WWII

Code: ╔══════╦══════════╦═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗ ║ Year ║ Month ║ Milestone ║ ╠══════╬══════════╬═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣ ║ 1936 ║ December ║ Research on Microwave weapons（く号兵器） started ║ ╠══════╬══════════╬═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣ ║ 1938 ║ April ║ Research on Lightning generator weapons（ら号兵器） started ║ ╠══════╬══════════╬═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣ ║ 1941 ║ June ║ Experiments conducted on live human subjects by Unit 731 in Manchuria; ║ ║ ║ ║ Note: this includes vacuum chamber for future space flight, directed energy weapons ║ ╠══════╬══════════╬═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣ ║ 1943 ║ November ║ First stratospheric balloon（ふ号兵器）prototype completed ║ ╠══════╬══════════╬═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣ ║ 1944 ║ February ║ Stratospheric balloon flight tested in Chiba Prefecture Ichinomiya coast ║ ╠══════╬══════════╬═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣ ║ 1944 ║ November ║ Start of stratospheric balloon bombing campaign on US mainland ║ ╚══════╩══════════╩═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝

▲ Noborito Lab 9th Institute museum: some of the various directed energy weapons (microwave, UV, IR, Ultra sound, etc) and other automated/remote controlled platforms research

Andrey Iskanov's Philosophy of a Knife (2008) is a Russian documentary representing artistic thus crude and gory but inaccurate reconstitution of Lieutenant-General Shiro Ishii's Unit 731 of the Kwantung Army most notorious experiments on live human subjects.



Of special interest is the last experiment of the film, involving a vacuum pressure chamber in order to study the effect of decompression on the human organism.



The purpose was to discover how much time a man would have, before complete loss of consciousness, if it was to be a breakdown high in the sky.



At one second the pressure in the chamber containing a man was lowered from 192 to less than 2.





There is only one experiment worthy to be mentioned, in the second opus, known as Maruta 2: Laboratory of the Devil (1992) and directed by Godfrey Ho.



An experiment that involved the use of minus 200 degrees liquid nitrogen, allowing cryogenic temperature to be tested on humans, conditions hinting at preparation for space missions.



Quote: "human bones immersed into liquid nitrogen at minus two hundred become very brittle"

▲ Key data: Harbin Unit 731 Japanese Warfare Museum - modern but inaccurate depiction of vacuum pressure chamber experiments in preparation for manned space missions

▲ Japanese Army Unit 731: the first cryogenic experimentations were conducted in this building completed in 1940.

16:40, August 15, 2017Japanese national broadcaster NHK recently released a documentary about the atrocities of Japan's notorious Unit 731 during World War II, sparking huge controversy among Japanese netizens.As other WWII documentaries presented Japan as a victim, NHK interviewed many old Japanese soldiers to tell the public the truth.Unit 731 was a top-secret biological and chemical warfare research base established in Harbin in 1933. According to data, at least 3,000 people were killed in its human experiments, including civilians and prisoners of war from China, Soviet Union, Korea, and Mongolia. Most members of Unit 731 were arrested by the Soviet Red Army after war and tried at the Khabarovsk War Crime Trials.According to NHK, the unit thoroughly destroyed evidence and former members were forbidden from talking about it. NHK uncovered a 20-plus-hour voice recording used in the trial, where former members of unit discussed how they conducted human experiments on Chinese and Soviets to develop biochemical weapons.In addition, famous schools as well as scientists, who were honored after the war, were said to have joined the research.Japanese politician Koike Akira wrote on Twitter that he felt very sorry about the experiments and thinks Japanese medical elites who escaped punishment should tell the truth.Japanese netizen “Logi” said the records should be stored, as the Abe government is passionate about destroy such historical files.A different netizen said Japanese right-wingers describe the war as self-defense rather than aggression, and deny the existence of Unit 731, the Nanjing Massacre, and comfort women.Alas a totally misleading smokescreen once again!Indeed, the Shiro Ishi's researches were not about biological germ warfare, that would not have been accepted as a bargaining chip after Japan's surrender in 1945 by the U.S. against immunity from prosecution.Of course it was about something as powerful as the A-bomb, namely electrophysiological research.The 2008 history documentary "Philosophy of a Knife" produced by the Russian Andrey Iksanov has two scenes that illustrate this: measurements of elecrophysiological activities produced by inflicting severe pain until total loss of consciousness on a female Russian POW, then the direct control of muscular contraction with the aid of needle-electrodes inserted in the spinal cord of a female Russian POW.In a nutshell Japan has invented psychotronics during the 1930-1940, and sold it to the American at the end of the war.In addition, the 731 Unit has developed space medicine, such as using minus 200 degrees centigrade temperature with liquid nitrogen on POW and submitting POW to vacuum chamber, also depicted in the documentary, and in support of Japan's FUGO (not to be confused with UFO) or Near Space piloted Airship program, to send spacemen above America riding the polar jet streams in the stratosphere!These developments would also end up in the hand of the Americans at the end of WWII.Only those unable to offer high value enough researches in the eyes of the U.S. victors, such as the German Josef Mengele (research on twins, etc) would be sent to the War Crimes Tribunal!For the others, the reward would be a new life in the U.S. and a work contract with the military. For instance, the German team of Hubertus Strughold (1898-1986) that lead similar space medicine research on live POW would also escape prosecution and continue their works for the U.S. military in America after WWII.By 1935, Nishina had acquired sufficient funding to build a cyclotron of his own.With advice from Lawrence and the experience gained by his assistants, Yasaki and Sagane, whom he had sent to Berkeley, it was brought into operation by April 1937 – the first outside the US - a remarkable achievement considering how well established all the European laboratories were....as experiments began he was already ordering parts for a 60-inch cyclotron, just as Lawrence was in Berkeley.This came into operation for the first time in 1939 producing, a world record for a brief period, though with very low beam intensity.In fact, some major redesign was needed, ... that the intensity was raised to 4 μA, and then quickly to 180 μA of protons and 350 μA of deuterons, enabling a full experimental program to begin.January-February 1968Shimuzu Rikuro, a former press attache of the Japanese Embassy in Argentina and manager of the Domei News Agency in that country, stated that the balloons were a "."Vol 14 No 178 Post Register 1945-06-04Japanese propagandists predicted Monday the United States would be attacked in "the near future by bomb carrying stratosphere balloons manned by death defying Japanese pilots." The broadcast, by Japanese Domei news agency and recorded by the federal communications commission, said Lt. Col. Shozo Nakajima, propaganda spokesman of the Nipponese armed services, made the prediction. Nakajima said the pilotless balloon attacks, recently disclosed by the U. S. army, were launched against America last March 10, Japanese army day, and that hundreds of them had been released from Japan every day since. "The spokesman pointed out," Domei added, "that thus far these attacks have been on an experimental scale and he predicted that when actual results of the experiment have been obtained, large scale attacks with death defying." The dispatch, dated Singapore added: "The balloon bomb is one of Japan's unique originations and it is specially significant in that by the use of this method of bombing we can attack the enemy mainland directly from Japan — something that the enemy cannot boast of.