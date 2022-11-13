What's new

Unique incident in holy mosque

Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
20,494
202
48,518
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
these videos are so cringe. its just a freak act of a dumb animal that closes its eyes after seeing a Hawk hoping the Hawk wont see it.


check the internet and you will find 100 times more such videos where animals are doing the same in front of an idol in a Temple or a church. fruit skin or animal hide have a religious pattern and all that.

my suspicion is that someone would've sprayed an oil like catnip (before the video) that sends animals in a trance.

I have seen this video gone viral on social media showing it as a proof of Islam, now just wait till Hindus, Christians and Buddhists etc. use the same formula and prove their faith.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
6,034
4
8,095
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
These kinds of things are just coincident. Yes, animals, boulders, stars, can praise the Almighty but in their own way.
The real miracle of Islam is Quran. There can be some marvels, kiramaat etc from time to time. But this is just a fluke or he was thirsty or sleepy.
People can also influence animal behaviour by +ve/-ve reinforcements etc or animals sometimes try to copy other animals/humans.
 
Catalystic

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
1,422
-1
1,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Idiots are the ones that won’t stop filming even in places like makkah and madina. They can’t even focus in those places and just hav to make videos and send to their whatsapp contacts.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 26, 2010
5,121
8
7,381
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Goenitz said:
The real miracle of Islam is Quran.
Click to expand...

Exactly we had over 300 kids become Hafiz of Quran from Luton, some young as 13 years old

how can anyone who doesnt speak that language know entire book by heart without any mistakes because its easy on the tongue, how can it be memorised letter by letter, this is one of the Great miracles of the Quran and that it has remained unchanged until the Day of Judgment

even a Professor of English literature cannot repeat a single page of Shakespeare by heart because its not easy on the tongue it cannot be memorised
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
64,968
1
132,598
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
I have never seen such an act before
Click to expand...
jis ko bhi ye bemari lagti hai sajdy kerny lagta hai search karo paramyxovirus in pigeons


1668368571247.png


1668368509421.png

1668368548897.png


1668368527193.png
 
RAMPAGE

RAMPAGE

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 30, 2012
5,756
4
11,168
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
aziqbal said:
even a Professor of English literature cannot repeat a single page of Shakespeare by heart because its not easy on the tongue it cannot be memorised
Click to expand...
Who told you that? I can recite many pages from memory. Play actors and directors can recite entire acts from memory.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

chinasun
Iran raises the banner of "revenge" on the dome of the Jamkaran mosque in the city of Qom
Replies
2
Views
155
Mrc
M
SLY
  • Article
Remembering The 53rd Anniversary Of Arson Attack On Al-Aqsa Mosque
Replies
1
Views
384
Hindustani78
Hindustani78
K
Saudi Arabia says female Umrah pilgrims will no longer need a male guardian
2
Replies
27
Views
786
Goritoes
Goritoes
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Saudi crown prince orders releasing Pakistanis imprisoned for rioting at Masjid-e-Nabawi
Replies
9
Views
189
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Akshay89
  • Locked
Change Friday prayer timings: Outfit urges mosques in view of Holi
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Sugarcane
Sugarcane

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom