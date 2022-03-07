خره مينه لګته وي
Instagram --- - >>
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CayXro2ANuN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
YouTube -->
A video showing union minister #JyotiradityaScindia in a spat with #Romanian mayor has gone viral,
amid India's effort to evacuate #Indian students from war-torn #Ukraine.
In the video, Mayor of Snagov, Mihai Anghel can be seen interrupting Scindia and saying - "Explain to them (the students) when they will leave home. I provide the shelter, I provide the food and I helped them, not you."
To this, Scindia responded firmly saying, "Let me decide what I will speak on. Let me tell them what I have to tell them" and then requests Anghel to "stand back."
Opposition has taken a dig on the government as the video went #viral
Comment by one of the indian in reply to another Indian down here --
“Scindia was taking credit for providing food & shelter to the students and everything modiji is doing for them. The mayor straight up said **** off I am doing that at my own expense and not you so stop lying. That's all about it. International bezatti karaoke aagaye”
