خره مينه لګته وي

خره مينه لګته وي

A video showing union minister #JyotiradityaScindia in a spat with #Romanian mayor has gone viral,
amid India's effort to evacuate #Indian students from war-torn #Ukraine.

In the video, Mayor of Snagov, Mihai Anghel can be seen interrupting Scindia and saying - "Explain to them (the students) when they will leave home. I provide the shelter, I provide the food and I helped them, not you."

To this, Scindia responded firmly saying, "Let me decide what I will speak on. Let me tell them what I have to tell them" and then requests Anghel to "stand back."

Opposition has taken a dig on the government as the video went #viral
Comment by one of the indian in reply to another Indian down here --

“Scindia was taking credit for providing food & shelter to the students and everything modiji is doing for them. The mayor straight up said **** off I am doing that at my own expense and not you so stop lying. That's all about it. International bezatti karaoke aagaye”

🤣📯
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

Instagram --- - >>

Arrogant bastard, with his only thoughts on self-publicity, and claiming credit for himself and his incompetent, condescending government.

The social media are now FILLED with slimy comments about these kids who could not get admission in colleges and institutions in India, and spent their parents' entire resources to go to a distant country to get an education and make something of their lives. They have to do this on their own, since this government has no time. It is busy sorting out and listing all the things that they cannot do, because Nehru interferes with them on a day to day basis, but has no time to help them get educated.

Now the blind bhakt is asking who asked the kids to go abroad, to dangerous places, why didn't stay in India and study?

Because you and the government you support did nothing to help kids get ahead. Because you looked on and swooned over your apish leader's self-love and his massive self-publicity drive, including buying planes worth 1000s of crores for his travel.

That's why.
 

