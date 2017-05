Pakistan army's two fatal blunders - murdering Lt Fayaz and kidnapping Jadhav - will cost it heavily

It presents India with an opportunity to turn the situation around in Kashmir.

Just four days after the murder of Lt Fayaz, 2,000 Kashmiri boys and girls (yes, girls) turned up for a physical and written exam for the post of sub-inspectors in the Jammu & Kashmir police.