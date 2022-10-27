What's new

Unilateral moves on Kashmir can further complicate situation: Beijing

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,853
20
27,375
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
China backs Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir dispute
1666886470676.png

China on Thursday warned ‘parties concerned’ that unilateral moves over the Kashmir dispute could further complicate the situation and instead engage in dialogue to resolve the crisis.

This was stated by Beijing on Thursday. During Thursday’s daily press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning was asked about Beijing’s position on the Kashmir dispute with residents of the disputed territory marking a black day to remember India’s illegal annexation on this day in 1947.

Ning said that China’s position on the matter was consistent and clear-cut.

“The Kashmir issue, a dispute left from the past,” she said, adding that it is a dispute that needs to be resolved.

“[It] needs to be resolved peacefully and appropriately in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and relevant bilateral agreement,” she added.

She reminded India on the “Kashmir Black Day” that “The parties should “avoid unilateral moves that may complicate the situation.”

“Efforts should be made to settle the dispute through dialogue and consultation so as to maintain regional peace and stability.”
www.samaaenglish.tv

Unilateral moves on Kashmir can further complicate situation: Beijing

China backs Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir dispute
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
China opposes Indian plans to hold G-20 meeting in IIOJK | Radio Pakistan | 2022
Replies
4
Views
756
Black Tornado
Black Tornado
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan questions unilateral sanctions against Russia
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
jhungary
jhungary
Norwegian
Pakistan rejects India's plans to hold G20 event in occupied Kashmir
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
4K
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Ghazwa-e-Hind
beijingwalker
China voices opposition to India’s reported plans to hold G20 meeting in J&K
Replies
3
Views
564
8888888888888
8
ghazi52
No help offered, expected from India on floods: FM Bilawal
Replies
11
Views
441
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom