Unilateral moves on Kashmir can further complicate situation: Beijing

China backs Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir disputeThis was stated by Beijing on Thursday. During Thursday’s daily press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning was asked about Beijing’s position on the Kashmir dispute with residents of the disputed territory marking a black day to remember India’s illegal annexation on this day in 1947.Ning said that China’s position on the matter was consistent and clear-cut.“The Kashmir issue, a dispute left from the past,” she said, adding that it is a dispute that needs to be resolved.“[It] needs to be resolved peacefully and appropriately in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and relevant bilateral agreement,” she added.She reminded India on the “Kashmir Black Day” that “The parties should “avoid unilateral moves that may complicate the situation.”“Efforts should be made to settle the dispute through dialogue and consultation so as to maintain regional peace and stability.”